Vinesh Phogat urges WFI, Sports Ministry to announce dates, venue, format for trials ahead of 2024 Olympics

New Delhi [India], May 15 : World Championships medalist wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday urged the Union Sports Ministry, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and other concerned authorities to announce the dates, venue and format of the trials ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics, which will take place from July 26 to August 11 this year.

Vinesh took to X to make this appeal to the centre, WFI, the Indian Olympic Association and the Sports Authority of India (SAI). She first expressed happiness over India's win victory on six 2024 Olympics quotas in wrestling and congratulated the quota winners as their "hard work, sacrifices, and triumphs have not only brought glory to Indian wrestling but have also inspired countless individuals across the nation."

@ianuragthakur @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @WeAreTeamIndia @OlympicKhel 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BvRVu6U2tn— Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) May 15, 2024

"Dear well-wishers, thanks to your unwavering support and the dedication of our athletes, India has secured a total of six Olympic quotas in wrestling. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the five remarkable women wrestlers and the outstanding male wrestlers who have earned quotas for our country. Their hard work, sacrifices, and triumphs have not only brought glory to Indian wrestling but have also inspired countless individuals across the nation," she wrote.

However, Vinesh said that the trial format, date, time and venue have not been announced by WFI even though other federations around the world did so way back from December 2023 to January 2024.

"However, despite being just under three months away from the Paris Olympics, the Wrestling Federation of India has yet to announce an official trials format, including the date, time, and venue. It is to be noted that all other federations have announced the qualification pathway and trials process with a clear format way back in December 2023 or latest January 2024," he said.

Vinesh expressed that at such a crucial point, all qualified wrestlers should have clarity about the pathway and process towards the Olympics.

"Such clarity not only ensures fair competition but also maximizes our country's chances of securing medals and achieving excellent performance on the global stage. I request the Sports Ministry of India, IOA, Sports Authority of India and the Wrestling Federation of India to prioritize this matter and promptly announce the dates, time, venue, and exact format for the trials officially. Our athletes have worked tirelessly to earn their quotas, and they deserve the assurance and support of a transparent and well-defined selection process," she added.

"As we move forward with optimism, I request all to continue to rally behind our wrestlers and provide them with the support they need to shine brightly in Paris. Together, let us strive for greatness and make our nation proud. With sincere thanks and warm regards, Vinesh Phogat," she concluded.

India ended their campaign at the World Olympic Wrestling Qualifiers on May 12 with two Paris Olympics 2024 quotas, gained by wrestlers Aman Sehrawat and Nisha Dahiya in men's and women's wrestling each.

Nisha and Aman took the number of quotas by Indian wrestlers to six. This Istanbul meet was the final chance for India to get Paris 2024 quotas for wrestling, as per Olympics.com.

Aman, secured the 57 kg Olympics 2024 quota, marking India's first quota in the men's freestyle category for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Nisha obtained the second quota for India at this event in the women's 68 kg category, making it the fifth Paris 2024 quota by an Indian women's wrestler.

Antim Panghal (53kg) bagged India's first quota during the 2023 World Wrestling Championships while Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Reetika Hooda (76kg) added to the quotas during the Asian Qualifiers held in Bishkek last month.

India, meanwhile, could not secure a quota in Greco-Roman wrestling. Sunil Kumar, who bagged a bronze medal at the Asian Games last year, was knocked out during the repechage round of the men's 87kg division.

