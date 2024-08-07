Vinesh Phogat's Weight Increased More Than Usual, Disqualified Despite Haircut and Shortening of Clothes, Says Official

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat missed out on an Olympic gold medal opportunity after failing to meet the 50kg weight limit for her final match on Wednesday, August 7, at the Paris Olympics 2024. Reports indicate that the athlete was about 100 grams over the permissible weight limit, leading to her disqualification from the competition.

Dr. Dinshaw Paudiwala, Chief Medical Officer of the Indian Contingent, stated that Phogat's weight was observed to have increased before her participation, despite the coach’s usual weight management efforts.

"We found her post-participation weight had increased more than normal, and the coach followed the standard weight-cutting procedures he has always used with Vinesh," said Dr. Paudiwala.

Paudiwala explained that weight-cutting procedures were carried out overnight, between August 6 and 7. Efforts included cutting her hair and shortening her clothes to reduce body weight. Despite these measures, Phogat could not meet the 50kg requirement.

"Despite all efforts, we found Vinesh's weight was still 100 grams over the 50kg limit. We attempted all possible drastic measures, including cutting her hair and shortening her clothes, but we could not achieve the required weight," Dr. Paudiwala said, as reported by ANI.

Following her disqualification, Phogat was admitted to the hospital and given intravenous fluids to prevent dehydration after she intensely worked out to lose weight for the match.

"Vinesh's nutritionist had noted that the usual amount she consumes, about 1.5kg throughout the day, provides enough energy for the bouts. There can be rebound weight gain following a competition. After three bouts, to prevent dehydration, some water had to be administered," Paudiwala added.

PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), expressed shock over Vinesh's disqualification. She assured that the Government of India, the entire country, and the IOA support the athlete during this setback.

"We are providing Vinesh with all necessary medical and emotional support. The Wrestling Federation of India has appealed to UWW and is following up in the strongest possible manner. I am aware of the relentless efforts made by Vinesh's medical team throughout the night to help her meet the competition requirements," PT Usha said after meeting Vinesh at the Olympic village polyclinic in Paris.