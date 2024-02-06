Virender Sehwag to captain Mumbai Champions in Indian Veteran Premier League

Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Feb 6 Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is set to return to the field, this time as the skipper of Mumbai Champions in the inaugural edition of the much-anticipated Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) to be held in Uttarakhand.

The IVPL, scheduled from February 23 to March 3, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, promises to be an enthralling display of cricketing excellence, with Sehwag at the helm of Mumbai Champions. The swashbuckling opener is excited to entertain his fans in the upcoming first edition of IVPL.

"I'm very excited to be part of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL). I'll be playing for Mumbai Champions. Let's support Mumbai Champions and meet you all in Dehradun," Sehwag said in a statement.

Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, who played 21 matches in the IPL, will also be seen in action for the Mumbai Champions. Another former IPL player Iqbal Abdulla will take the field alongside Sehwag in the IVPL.

Organised by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL promises an extraordinary showcase of cricketing talent, bringing together veterans such as Sehwag, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Rajat Bhatia, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Herschelle Gibbs, and many more.

Praveen Tyagi, the Acting President of BVCI and Chairman of IVPL said, "We are trying to create one of the best Leagues in India after IPL, we have added the world's best cricketers for the stature of Veterans' Cricket, such as Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina. This will infuse a new energy for Veterans' Cricket in India as well as it will work like magic for veteran cricketers, who are living their passion for playing with international cricketers."

The IVPL will witness fierce competition among six formidable teams, including VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions. Each team boasts a roster of iconic players from around the globe, enhancing the league's allure and competitiveness. Each team will have four to five iconic players from across the World.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun is all set to host this cricketing extravaganza, providing fans with an unparalleled opportunity to witness their favourite cricketing icons in action. The matches will be broadcast live in India on the Eurosport channel, DD Sports, and Fancode.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor