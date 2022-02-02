Want to do something magical in PVL, says Kolkata Thunderbolts captain Ashwal Rai

Kolkata Thunderbolts will kick off their Prime Volleyball League (PVL) campaign starting from Monday next week and Ashwal Rai will be leading the team as the captain for the first time.

On being asked what challenges lie in store for him, a confident Ashwal said that he does not like to take the pressure and believes in enjoying the sport.

"I do not take the pressure. But planning and implementing is part of the role of the captain. I am working on the same and learning more about how to lead the team in the best way possible," he said in a statement.

"As a captain, you do get the pressure of producing results. But if you keep these things out of your mind, you will play better. Under pressure, you cannot produce a good game. So, I keep advising and guiding my team, and tell them if they make any mistakes. They also keep telling me if I need to change something on the field. This is how we work together," Ashwal Rai added.

The senior Indian blocker has played for India for several years and knows the Indian talent in other teams quite well. On being asked if this presents an opportunity for him to plan for the tough opposition teams, Ashwal said that it certainly helps him in getting his team ready for the competition.

"I know about several strong Indian players in other teams such as Akhin, Karthik, etc. I will look at their current form and will inform my team how we can play against them," said Ashwal Rai.

"At the same time, I know they know me as well. So, they will plan against me, too. I am also keeping this in mind to recognise where I can spring up a surprise for them," he added

The Kolkata Thunderbolts team has been training for the past month, even before arriving to Hyderabad, where the matches will be played.

Ashwal praised the coaches he has trained with and added that the players have started to bond really well at the camp, which will help the team in the tournament,

"This is the first time I will be playing under our coaches Sunny Joseph and Siju Joseph. They are very creative coaches. I am learning things which I did not expect. They are teaching us so many things which I did not know before," he said.

"Our team has also developed a very good bonding. The foreign players have also mixed well with everyone. We are all staying together and training together for the past few days. Everything is good, and the coach is happy from us. We have a few days more to prepare and our team will improve and we will be ready to do something magical," he added.

Ashwal also went on to praise the Kolkata Thunderbolts management for allowing the players to express themselves freely.

"The owners have a lot of interest in the sport. They are not putting any pressure on us. They openly told us to play freely and play so that the world remembers us. They want everyone to praise us. Playing good is our responsibility now," he signed off.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor