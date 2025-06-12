Was unhappy with my returns in last few matches, says Angelo Mathews as he ends red-ball career

Mumbai, June 12 As he walks into a cricketing sunset as Sri Lanka's third most successful batter in Test cricket, Sri Lanka's former captain Angelo Mathews says his decision to hang up his boots was hastened by low returns in his last seven to nine red-ball matches.

With Sri Lanka set to play fewer red-ball matches in the next 18 months, the 38-year-old right-handed batter and right-arm medium pacer decided to quit red-ball cricket, vacating the spot for a youngster.

"I wasn’t happy with my returns in the last seven to nine games.

Mathews signs off with 8,167 Test runs to his name, which makes him Sri Lanka’s third-highest run-scorer, behind the legendary Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814).

Mathews admitted he was proud, yet slightly wistful. “I never dreamt I’d finish as the third-highest run-scorer for Sri Lanka, especially behind two legends of the game. Yes, there’s a tinge of disappointment not breaching that 10,000-run mark. Injuries and setbacks played their part, but I’m ever grateful to God for letting me play 118 Tests.”

EYES ON T20 WORLD CUP

Mathews is still hoping to play other formats of the game and especially wants to end his career with a last hurrah in coloured clothing. With the T20 World Cup coming up – that Sri Lanka is co-hosting with India -- in eight months, the 38-year-old allrounder hasn’t ruled out one final attempt to claim an ICC title.

"I’ve always said that Test cricket is the ultimate examination. Like Virat Kohli mentioned, it’s where you truly earn respect. It tests every aspect – your skill, your character, your patience. That’s the real deal," said Mathews.

Mathews also fondly recalled two crowning moments of his career – leading Sri Lanka to their first-ever Test series win in England in 2014, and the historic 3-0 whitewash of Australia in 2016 to lift the Warne-Murali Trophy.

“That England series was something else – scoring back-to-back hundreds and winning from behind was deeply satisfying. Then to beat Australia 3-0 was special. I’ll always be grateful to the players and support staff who made those memories possible,” he was quoted as saying in the interview.

Beyond his milestones, Mathews takes quiet pride in having nurtured the next generation. More than half of the current national side debuted under his captaincy.

“There’s no greater satisfaction than seeing those youngsters blossom into match-winners. Identifying talent is one thing, but backing them through lean patches is what really matters. Watching them now – they’re vital cogs in the wheel. It gives me hope that Sri Lankan cricket is in good hands.”

What will add more glitter to his career will be ending his international career with an ICC title

or two.

