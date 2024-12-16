Watch: World Chess Champion D Gukesh Expresses Gratitude As He Returns to India: “You Guys Are Amazing, Gave Me So Much Energy”

D Gukesh made India proud by becoming the world's youngest chess champion. On December 12, he faced Ding Liren in an intense final match, winning with a score of 7.5 to 6.5 at just 18 years old. This victory made Gukesh the second Indian player to reach the World Chess Championship, following Viswanathan Anand, and the youngest ever to do so. Upon returning to his hometown of Tamil Nadu, he was warmly welcomed by a crowd showering him with flowers.

While interacting with Indian media for the first time post win Gukesh stated that, "I am very glad to be here. I could see the support that and what it means to India...You guys are amazing. You gave me so much energy..."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a cash prize of Rs 5 crore for D Gukesh, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion who secured victory at the FIDE World Championship held in Singapore.