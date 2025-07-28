WCL 2025: India Champions look to end campaign on high

Birmingham, July 28 India Champions will look to end the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 on a high as they will play their last match of the tournament.

Going on from July 18 to August 2 across Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester and Leeds, the WCL 2025 brings together the heroes of yesteryears in a grand summer spectacle sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

India Champions remained winless in the tournament after falling 23 runs short against England Champions in a high-scoring contest at Leeds. Chasing a stiff target of 224, India managed 200/6 in their 20 overs despite a valiant 52 off 29 balls from Yusuf Pathan.

The rest of the batting line-up - including Shikhar Dhawan (17), Ambati Rayudu (28), Yuvraj Singh (38) and Stuart Binny (35) - got starts but couldn’t convert like England’s Ravi Bopara, who earlier smashed an unbeaten 110 off 55 balls.

Bopara, along with Ian Bell (54) and Moeen Ali (33 off 13), helped England post a daunting total after being put in to bat by Yuvraj. India Champions, who also lost to Australia Champions on Saturday, now find themselves at the bottom of the standings.

With South Africa, Pakistan, and Australia already through to the semifinals, India’s last hope hinges on a must-win clash against the West Indies Champions on Tuesday.

Yuvraj Singh commented, "We gave our all during the tournament, and it was a really great experience for all of us. The players gave their all, and everyone felt good doing what they have done their whole life. Now, we will look to end the tournament with a win."

Apart from Yuvraj Singh, the India Champions featured an all-star line-up, including Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina, among others.

