"We are feeling fast again," says Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso after good performance in Belgian GP

Spa [Belgium], August 2 : In the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso finished in the fifth position. In a recent interview, he said that “I think we are happier, we are feeling fast again.”

Alonso and Aston Martin started the 2023 season with six podium finishes in eight races but experienced more challenging weekends in Austria, Britain and Hungary, the latter event yielding only a ninth-placed finish for the Spaniard.

According to the Formula 1 website, Fernando Alonso said, “I think we are happier, we are feeling fast again. The strategy was perfect, the start was good, pit stops good as well, and the pace of the car back in the mix with the top teams."

He added, “We kept George [Russell] behind, Lando [Norris] as well, in the mix with the Mercedes, with the McLaren, so much more normal. I felt the car [was] fast all throughout the race. We had a good start but then we kept the pace very high."

Asked if he felt content about the result, which helped to keep Aston Martin third in the constructors’ standings, the two-time world champion said: “Yeah, very, very happy. I think the top five are back to normality for us in terms of results.

The two-time world champion Fernando Alonso said, “I think we can go into the summer break a little bit more optimistic, but with the feet on the ground, knowing that we still lost a little bit of competitiveness since the beginning of the year, so more to come from Aston Martin hopefully after the summer.”

While concluding he said, “Thanks to the team, we made a few modifications in the set-up of the car, after Hungary, after Silverstone, maybe we did some mistakes there. I think the most important thing is understanding the car and it’s what we’re doing."

