"We are trying to work with states...": Raksha Khadse on India's bid to host 2036 Olympics

New Delhi [India], December 20 : Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse said that the central government is trying to raise the level of sports infrastructure and facilities in states ahead of the 2036 Olympics, for which India has placed bids to get hosting rights.

Khadse spoke toduring a press conference in the national capital on Friday.

Speaking about preparations for the 2036 Olympics and how the states are contributing to help India achieve this massive dream, Khadse told ANI, "State has a big role in sports. Sports is a state subject. We are trying to work with state governments on developing and improving sports facilities and infrastructure. We are trying to get the Olympics hosted in 2036. We are trying to bring that Olympic standard of infrastructure in all states, so that it gives an advantage to centre and state governments."

Speaking about bidding to host the Youth Olympics 2032, Khadse said that the event will help India represent the power of its youth.

"Because of our achievements, the whole world looks at us and our youth," she added.

Speaking about the ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women through Action) scheme, Khadse said that it has been designed for women to give them a platform to do well in the field of sports.

"It is for women. We do not play sports just to achieve medals, but also to achieve fitness. Nowadays, it is an era of technology and everyone is connected with their help of their mobiles. Through the medium of sport, how can we bring awareness on fitness, give women a platform to do well in field of sports is important. Women in rural areas are doing fine in sports. Earlier, there were women like PT Usha who did well in sports. Now, the government is running a scheme to give women a platform in sports, so that they can take part in things like Khelo India, Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres etc," she said.

India has witnessed unprecedented progress in youth empowerment since 2014, focusing on key areas such as employment generation, support for MSMEs, promotion of startups, formalization of the economy, encouragement of research and development, skill enhancement, and fostering sports excellence and fitness. These initiatives align with the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and "Aatmnirbhar Bharat," paving the way for a developed India by 2047, as per a press release from the ministry.

Key Highlights:

-Youth Development Priorities: The Union Budget 2024-25 allocated Rs 3,442.32 crore for skill development, internships, and employment generation, marking a threefold increase from Rs1,219 crore in 2013-14.

National Youth Policy 2014 provides a robust framework to maximize youth potential by 2030.

-Employment and Skill Development:

Unemployment rate reduced to 3.2% in 2023-24.

Initiatives like PMKVY (Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna) and DDU-GKY (Deen Dayal Updhyay Gramin Kaushal Yojna) have trained millions, with significant employment outcomes.

-Sports and Fitness:

Record-breaking performance at the 2024 Asian Games with 107 medals (with 28 gold).

Enhanced investment in Khelo India and TOPS programs contributed to Olympic (6 medals) and Paralympic (29 medals) success.

Khelo India Budget increased from Rs 596 crore to 900 crore.

-Women Empowerment :

Initiatives like the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam and Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana underscore the government's commitment to gender equality.

India's strides in youth-centric policies and initiatives highlight its commitment to fostering a robust and inclusive ecosystem, ensuring every young Indian contributes to nation-building.

