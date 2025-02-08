We both know our roles and can coexist in Test team, says Carey on Inglis

New Delhi, Feb 8 Alex Carey has reaffirmed his belief that he and fellow wicketkeeper Josh Inglis can both thrive in Australia’s Test team, after notching up a commanding century at No. 5 against Sri Lanka in Galle in the ongoing second Test.

The 33-year-old Carey joined forces with Steve Smith in an unbroken 239-run fourth-wicket stand, propelling Australia into a dominant position at stumps on day two of the second Test. With seven wickets in hand, the visitors hold a lead of 73 runs, tightening their grip on the contest.

Carey, promoted up the order after Inglis had to slide down due to spending extended time off the field with back stiffness, showcased his versatility by crafting a sublime 139* off 156 balls.

“I think we’re both really clear in our roles in this team,” Carey was quoted by news.com.au as saying. “Josh is a great mate of mine, and seeing him get his maiden Test hundred was amazing. He’s a fantastic batsman, and I feel if I keep improving, we can both play a role. We’ve done it in white-ball cricket, and there’s no reason we can’t do it in Tests.”

Just a week earlier, Carey was at the other end when Inglis celebrated a century on Test debut. The two wicketkeepers have been competing for the gloves, with Inglis having briefly displaced Carey during the 2023 World Cup. Despite their rivalry, Carey insists there is space for both in the Australian Test setup.

While his batting masterclass will take center stage, Carey remains most satisfied with his keeping performance in the series so far.

“Keeping, for sure,” Carey emphasised. “That’s my primary job, and I thought my work behind the stumps in the first innings was solid.”

Looking ahead, Carey expects the pitch in Galle to deteriorate further, adding another layer of intrigue to the remainder of the match.

“I think it will start to fall apart. There’s more traffic on it now, and there are big footmarks forming,” Carey observed. “Our bowlers controlled the run rate brilliantly on day one, especially through the middle session, which helped us get on top. We expect the surface to play more tricks as the game goes on.”

