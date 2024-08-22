‘We can feel comfortable now’: Grimshaw praises AC Milan’s maternity policy for women’s football

New Delhi, Aug 22 AC Milan have made history by becoming the first club in Europe to introduce a maternity policy that guarantees contract renewals for players who become pregnant in the final year of their deals. This pioneering initiative also includes childcare support and expenses for both the player’s children and a companion.

The move, led by the club’s head of women’s football, Elisabet Spina, is a significant stride toward gender equality in sports, and it’s being hailed as a potential model for other clubs across Europe.

In an interview with BBC Sport, AC Milan captain Christy Grimshaw emphasised the importance of this policy for female athletes, who often feel forced to choose between their careers and starting a family.

"The choice of being a mother or a player is one that definitely, in the past, a lot of women have had to make," said the Scotland international. "To be granted this opportunity feels extra special. You might be in the last year of your contract and feel a little scared about becoming a mother. It’s taking that choice away from us. We can feel comfortable."

Grimshaw, who has played a key role in Milan’s success, highlighted the broader implications of the policy. "Becoming a mother as a woman is a beautiful thing. I’m hoping this is the start of something special in women’s football and women’s sport," she added.

Spina, who is the only female head of football in Italy’s first division, explained the reasoning behind the policy, which was developed with input from players through surveys and discussions. "As a huge club, we have the responsibility to try to develop women's football," she told BBC Sport. "I hope this project in particular can help not only women's football improve, but women's sport and female professionals."

The policy is a proactive measure designed to address women’s health issues and support future generations of players. Spina stressed the importance of changing the culture surrounding women’s sports: "We want to contribute and try to change the culture. It is late in a way, but we are happy to be the first that think of something like this and to try to change things."

Spina also acknowledged that her role as a woman in a leadership position played a crucial part in driving this change. "Unfortunately, there are not many female sporting directors in Italy," she said. "I think the men's game gives us the opportunity to grow, but now we can give something back to women's football. We should always have a mix, and that is the best choice."

While the full impact of the policy will only be felt when a player at AC Milan becomes pregnant, Grimshaw believes that the club’s actions have already sent a strong message about its commitment to equality and inclusivity.

"People are looking at the club as being serious with equality and inclusivity, and I am proud to represent AC Milan," she said. "It’s not only on the outside, it feels really good on the inside. It’s a really proud moment."

Looking forward, Grimshaw hopes that this policy will not only inspire other clubs to implement similar measures but also shift the perception of motherhood in women’s sports.

"A policy like this enables us to come back and perform [after giving birth]. I’d like to see a change in mindset. We can have a baby, come back, and be as strong as we were before, compete in major events – and not just in women's football but every sport," she said.

As AC Milan lead the way in creating a more supportive environment for female athletes, the hope is that this initiative will spark a wider movement in women’s sports. "It’s a step-by-step process. We are growing every day. But it’s an exciting time for all of us," Grimshaw concluded.

