"We feel that treatment meted out to Manavjit is entirely unjustified": NRAI

New Delhi [India], January 14 : Indian shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu suffered a serious setback in his effort to qualify for the Paris Olympics after his gun stock failed an equipment control test before the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Kuwait, essentially disqualifying him from the event.

Following former world champion and four-time Olympian's disqualification from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Kuwait, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) issued a statement saying ki the treatment meted out to the shooter was unjustified.

"We feel that the treatment meted out to Manavjit Singh Sandhu is entirely unjustified. He has shot with the same stock in the Rio Olympics and several world cups after that without any issues. The coaches had lodged a protest yesterday itself. A second appeal was lodged with the chief jury after he was disqualified today, which was rejected. We will certainly take up this matter with the ISSF and ASC and hope justice will be served. We are all behind Manav wholeheartedly," Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, SVP, NRAI, said on the Manavjit Singh Sandhu disqualification issue in an official statement.

In Kuwait, two Paris 2024 quotas will be available for each of the four shotgun Olympic shooting disciplines: men's trap and skeet and women's trap and skeet. The Paris 2024 Olympic qualification event will end on January 22. India will compete with 15 shooters.

Meanwhile, India have secured 17 shooting quotas for the Paris 2024 Olympics so far.

