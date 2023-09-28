"We had a lot of support from SAI, govt": Arjun Lal Jat after winning rowing silver at Asian Games

New Delhi [India], September 28 : Asian Games silver medallist, Indian rower Arjun Lal Jat on Thursday stated that Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian government have helped them a lot and winning five medals at the rowing event was India's best performance in the multi-sports event.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India Anurag Thakur on Thursday felicitated the winners of cricket, rowing, and shooting contingents of the Asian Games at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi.

"We won a silver medal in rowing & we had a lot of support from SAI, TOPS and the government. This was rowing's best performance to date...We won five medals in the Asian Games..." Indian rower Arjun Lal Jat said at a felicitation event of Asian Games athletes.

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clinched the country's second silver medal, narrowly trailing behind China in the thrilling final of the men's rowing lightweight double sculls last week.

Singh, who hails from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh also added that their expectations were low at first and the win was a result of 15 days of practicing well. Both Singh and Jat are serving Armymen.

While the duo of Jat and Singh clocked 6:28:18 the Chinese duo Fan Junjie and Sun Man won the gold medal in the final after clocking 6:23:16. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan finished in third place and had to settle for a bronze medal after finishing at 6:33:42s.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor