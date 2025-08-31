"We have to perform for the nation": Rasmita Sahoo shares 'proud moment' after interaction with PM Modi

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], August 31 : For Rasmita Sahoo, a 23-year-old canoeist from Odisha, Sunday brought a career-defining moment as she spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 125th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

Sahoo, who won a gold medal in the women's 200-metre canoe singles at the country's first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025, held at the scenic Dal Lake in Srinagar, said the interaction was a proud moment for her, her family, and her village.

"I am a kayaking-canoeing player...I spoke with the Prime Minister. It felt great. I was surprised to be speaking with him. It was a proud moment for me, my coach, my family and my village...I am delighted to have spoken to him...We are sportspersons. We have to perform for the nation," Sahoo told ANI.

Her coach, Laisharam Johnson Singh, said Sahoo hails from a very poor family. "Rasmita Sahoo spoke with the PM. It felt great. It was a moment of pride for the Centre as well. This is inspirational even for budding athletes...Rasmita Sahoo hails from a very poor family. She could speak with the PM today, which is a matter of great pride. So, I would like to give a message that every child should work hard and reach a milestone just like she has reached," Singh said.

Sahoo's gold medal came after she clocked 53.53 seconds, finishing ahead of athletes from Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. The feat was the result of years of hard work and training.

At the last National Games held in Uttarakhand, she won a silver in women's canoe doubles and a bronze in women's canoe singles. Earlier, she had won gold in women's canoe singles event in Bhopal.

