“We performed better than we expected”: Arvind Singh after India wins rowing silver at Asian Games

Hangzhou [China], September 24 : Following India's silver medal win by the rowing duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh at the men’s rowing lightweight double sculls in the ongoing Asian Games at Hangzhou in China, the Uttar Pradesh player said they performed better than expected.

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clinched the country's second silver medal, narrowly trailing behind China in the thrilling final of the men's rowing lightweight double sculls on Sunday.

Singh, who hails from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh also added that their expectations were low at first and the win was a result of 15 days of practicing well.

Both Singh and Jat are serving Armymen.

Singh said at the beginning of the race they targeted Uzbekistan and attempted to overtake China till the last moment but had to settle for second place.

"I am very happy after winning the medal. We performed better than we expected. At first when we left India our expectations were low but after reaching here (China) 15 days back we started practicing and the result came well. We are feeling proud. I want to thank our federation, the Army, all coaches, and the government for this success. From the first our main target was Uzbekistan, and from the first, we were running on silver and tried to catch China till the end," Arvind told ANI.

While the duo of Jat and Singh clocked 6:28:18 the Chinese duo Fan Junjie and Sun Man won the gold medal in the final after clocking 6:23:16. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan finished in third place and had to settle for bronze medal after finishing at 6:33:42s.

The duo had finished in 11th place in the Tokyo Olympics and displayed a stellar performance in the Asian Games 2023 to make their place on the podium.

