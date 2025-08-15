We salute and honour the sacrifices of our heroes: Sports icons celebrate 79th Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 As India marks its 79th Independence Day on Friday, sports stars from around the country took to social media to commemorate the day in their own special ways.

From Independence Day messages to reflections on representing India on the global stage, several current and former star athletes, including India national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, batting stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, ICC chair Jay Shah, veteran shuttler Jwala Gutta and others.

The double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker shared a video of her playing the tune of the National Anthem on a violin, saying, "An attempt to play the tune that is closest to my heart this Independence Day. Each time I represent India, I wish to stand on the podium and listen to this. Generally, we sit and play the violin, but this time subconsciously, we stood up while playing the National Anthem. It's the admiration for our nation that cannot be put into words."

"My country, my identity, my life! Jai Hind!" Gambhir posted on X.

India batting stalwart Virat Kohli saluted the sacrifices and valour of our bravehearts. "Today we smile in freedom because they stood with unwavering courage. We salute and honour the sacrifices of our heroes on this joyous Independence Day," he shared in his Instagram story.

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah shared on X. "On this #IndependenceDay, let us remember the heroes who gave us our freedom. As we raise the tricolour, let them inspire us to work together for a bright and peaceful future for the nation."

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman said, "On this Independence Day, let us remember the countless sacrifices that won us the gift of freedom. Let us strive each day to build a brighter, stronger India that our future generations will be proud of. Wishing you a Happy #IndependenceDay! Jai Hind!"

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu also expressed her gratitude to the country. "Saare Jahan Se Acha, Hindustan Hamara. Forever proud, forever grateful Happy Independence Day," she wrote on X.

Former world championship medallist shuttler Jwala Gutta said, "Our independence was earned through sacrifice and struggle. We owe it to our heroes to protect it not with silence, but with unity, strength, and purpose. This Independence Day, let’s rise as one nation."

Ex-India allrounder Irfan Pathan posted, "Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day! Our freedom was hard-earned; our duty is to keep it alive — in spirit, in action, and in unity. Jai Hind!"

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day speech, highlighted the importance of sports in a nation's development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor