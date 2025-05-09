'We salute your bravery, sacrifice and strength': Gill, Rahul lead tributes to Indian armed forces amid tension with Pak

New Delhi, May 9 Former and current Indian cricketer showered their love and gratitude on the Indian armed forces as India-Pakistan border tensions reach new heights after the Indian forces successfully repulsed attempted missile strikes and drone attacks from across the border.

India vice-captain Shubman Gill was among the cricketers who applauded the armed forces for their bravery.

"Nation is above all in such times. Our soldiers, whose valiant efforts ensure our safety, and their families, who make such sacrifices for the nation, we pray for you and all. Jai Hind," posted Gill in a message on X.

"To every member of our esteemed Armed Forces and to the families who stand behind them - we salute your bravery, sacrifice and strength. As a nation, we stand firmly behind you and thank you for protecting us. Jai Hind," wrote KL Rahul in his social media post.

On Thursday, Pakistan launched aerial attacks on Jammu as well as several military stations and Jaisalmer near the western border in Rajasthan, but India’s air defence systems successfully foiled their attempts.

Pakistan attempted strikes, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Immense gratitude to our armed forces for their unwavering bravery and courage to protect this great nation! Praying for the health and safety of our real heroes and their families in these tough times. Jai Hind," read the post by batter Cheteshwar Pujara on X.

The 1983 World Cup-winner and former India head coach Ravi Shastri called PM Narendra Modi the 'G.O.A.T' (Greatest of all Time) while praising the armed forces.

"I have seen many United outfits in my sporting life, but this is the first time I am seeing a 1.5 billion-strong India United take the field, led by our magnificent Armed Forces and captained by the G.O.A.T., Narendra Modi Ji and his government. Take a bow. Jai Hind @narendramodi. @adgpi, @PMOIndia," posted Shastri.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Friday, suspended the IPL 2025 with immediate effect, albeit for one week, due to the India-Pakistan border tensions.

The decision was taken by the BCCI on Friday after cross-border tensions intensified on Thursday night, leading to blackouts in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot, as air strikes and drones from Pakistan took over the skies.

India's spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, who share the field for the Delhi Capitals, also expressed their support for the soldiers.

"India is a peace-loving nation. I stand firmly with our nation, with our armed forces. A big salute to the Indian armed forces for carrying out a splendid attack on Pakistani terrorist bases.

"In times of challenge, the strength of a nation lies in its unity. The Indian Army shows us every day what it means to protect, serve, and stand strong. Let’s stand together, support our forces, and ensure peace for all. Jai Hind," posted Kuldeep.

The attacks seem to be in retaliation for Operation Sindoor by Indian armed forces on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, from where the attack on tourists in Pahalgam was planned. Terrorists killed 26 tourists -- 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen -- near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We stand with every soldier on the frontlines, and every family waiting for them back home. In times like these, words will never be enough, but our gratitude is endless. For your courage, your sacrifice, and your unwavering commitment to protect this nation, we are forever indebted. You defend not just our borders, but our dreams. We pray for peace, we honour your service, and we will never forget what you gave for this country. Jai Hind," posted former India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik.

