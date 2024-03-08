"We should not make excuses...," says Baiyanpuria after winning 'Best Health and Fitness Creator' award

New Delhi [India], March 8 : After winning the 'Best Health and Fitness Creator' award at the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam on Friday, Ankit Baiyanpuria said that people should do more "physical activity" than making excuses.

While speaking to ANI, Baiyanpuria said that he promoted "traditional workouts" and earlier did the "75 Hard Challenge" for mental and physical well-being.

The Haryana-born influencer also praised the Indian government for promoting creators.

"I did a 75 Hard Challenge which was related to mental and physical fitness. I also promote traditional workouts. My message is that we should not make excuses and do some physical activity for at least an hour every day. It is a very good thing that for the first time, the government is promoting creators...," Baiyanpuria told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded Baiyanpuria the 'Best Health and Fitness Creator'.

As per reports, the social media influencer started his 75-hard challenge on June 28, 2023, and finally completed this gruelling challenge on September 11, 2023. He used to put an Instagram video each day during the course of his 75-day challenge.

Today PM Modi was presenting the first-ever National Creators Award across 20 categories.

It aims to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming, among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

It is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others.

Over 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received.

Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.

The award was provided across 20 categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; and International Creator Award.

The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor