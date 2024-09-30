"We used to hear American players are great...": Rajyavardhan Rathore reflects on progress in Indian sports

New Delhi [India], September 30 : Former shooter and Olympic medalist and Rajasthan's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore lauded the central government's efforts to uplift the sportspersons, comparing the Khelo India scheme to American college games and competitions that have contributed in latter becoming a major force in sports world.

Rathore was speaking at the Army Sports Conclave in New Delhi.

Speaking at the event, Rathore said, "We used to hear that American players are great. This is because American College Games are held. Colleges in America accept athletes and give them time to develop. People from all over the world want to go there and play."

Rathore said that through the Khelo India scheme, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing "client services" to top athletes like training, coaches, and proper communication with federation etc.

"Khelo India is at the same level (as American college games and competitions). Just like a top athlete needs managers, PM Modi and his government are providing 'client services' to top players while targeting the Olympic podium, like training, expenses, talking to federations, coach providing, sports science etc," he added.

Khelo India was launched as a flagship sports scheme by central government back in 2018 when Rathore was the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports with the centre. Various competitions for players are held under the scheme, like Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India Winter Games, Khelo India University Games etc. Also, Khelo India centres provide a lot of useful, world-class facilities to athletes. Besides that, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) scheme also provides player with all the help they need in conquering their dream of an Olympic podium.

These schemes have borne fruit as India recorded their highest-ever tally at Olympics in Tokyo Olympics 2020, with a total of seven medals. They followed it with a haul of six medals at Paris 2024 Olympics, with a silver and five bronze medals.

India also uplifted its Paralympics performance from a previously-highest tally of 19 in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics to 29 at Paris Paralympics, including seven gold, nine silvers and 13 bronze medals.

Also, during the Asian Games and Asian Para Games held last year in Hangzhou, India crossed the 100-medal mark for the first time ever, with 107 and 111 medals, respectively. Also, in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, India secured 61 medals, including 22 golds.

