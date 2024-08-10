"We were expecting gold but...": National Wrestling coach Jagmander Singh on Aman's bronze medal at Paris Olympics

Paris [France], August 10 : After Aman Sehrawat's bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics, National Wrestling Coach Jagmander Singh said that they were expecting a gold but had to settle for third place.

Sehrawat, making his Olympic debut, secured the medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday, marking India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

Speaking to ANI, Jagmander said that Aman's performance was good in the bronze medal match on Friday. The national wrestling coach revealed that Aman has promised that he will win gold for the country in the future.

"The performance was good. We were expecting gold but we had to settle for the bronze. But I promise in the coming time we will win gold medals for the country... Aman has promised that he will win gold in the future...," Jagmander Singh said.

National wrestling coach Virender Singh revealed that Aman gained 4 and a half kgs after his semi-final bout following which he started training to lose it.

"We are happy... Aman stood on the expectations of the people of the country... Yesterday evening when the wrestling was over, Aman's weight had increased by about 4 and a half kg. After which we trained for one and a half hours, rested for 1 hour and then did a session of treadmill, sauna bath...," Virendra Dahiya said.

During the match, the Puerto Rican grappler initially gained the lead by securing a point with a single-leg hold. However, Aman came back strong, scoring points by targeting Darian Cruz's shoulders.

After Darian Cruz took the lead with a two-point move, Aman regained control.

With 37 seconds left, Aman secured additional points and won the bout with technical superiority as Darian Cruz attempted a desperate move and conceded another point.

