We were very clear that Shafali was going to play in the final, says Harmanpreet

New Delhi, Nov 7 India captain Harmanpreet Kaur revealed that the decision to include Shafali Verma in the playing eleven for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup final against South Africa was made with absolute clarity in the national set-up.

Shafali, who replaced the injured Pratika Rawal just ahead of the semi-final against Australia, seized her opportunity with a match-winning performance in the final against South Africa. Opening the innings alongside Smriti Mandhana, she smashed 87 off 78 balls to help India post a formidable 298.

With South Africa building momentum in their chase, Shafali struck twice in her first seven deliveries, removing key batters Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp to derail the pursuit. The all-round effort proved to be decisive in India’s 52-run victory to win the World Cup for the first time.

“As soon as she came into the squad, everyone was talking about whether we should play her or not. We knew that she has played in (T20) World Cups before. She has won the U19 World Cup as well. She was familiar with the pressure and the stage, and how important her role was.”

“We were very clear that she was going to play in the final. She can come and bowl those few overs, if we needed. When the partnership (of Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus) started building, I had the thought that we should at least give her one over and see what happens. And instantly, she got us two back-to-back breakthroughs. And that shows how much she wanted to perform for the team, and she did,” said Harmanpreet on the ICC Review show on Friday.

She also went on to praise vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s innate ability to get runs all the time for India. The left-handed batter smashed 434 runs in nine games, with a stunning century against New Zealand and fifties against Australia and England against her name.

“Her contribution to the team will always be remembered. I remember, all of us, whenever she is batting, we are praying. Every day we are praying that she scores a century. Because when she gets the runs, everything else just falls into place. We have always prayed for the other to get the runs.”

“Those are the kind of things that have helped us get across the line. It’s a team sport. Everyone’s contribution is really important. That’s what we have been talking about since Day 1. That everyone will need to bond together, only then can we cross the line,” she added.

Deepti Sharma was also another pivotal player for India, picking the Player of the Tournament award for her all-round consistency. The seasoned all-rounder topped the wicket charts with 22 scalps and amassed 215 runs, including crucial half-centuries against Sri Lanka, England, and South Africa.

Harmanpreet lauded her contributions, calling her a dependable force who adapted seamlessly to match situations. “We have been telling this to Deepti for years, that you have something special in you. You have to trust that. That you can always contribute with the bat and the ball. And obviously, she’s a great fielder as well.”

“All she needed was a push. Because somewhere we all were feeling that she holds herself back. That she doesn’t believe as much in her ability for the team. I think we should give credit to our support staff, they have been pushing her whether it’s our trainer Harsha sir, Amol sir or our bowling coach (Aavishkar Salvi), they have all pushed her. And it’s because of their push that she has been able to perform so well.”

