"We will work hard, win medal.." Paralympian Sonal Patel after meeting PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 12 : Paralympian Sonal Patel expressed her renewed motivation and determination after her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Patel, who recently competed in the Paralympics in para table tennis but did not secure a medal, shared her experience and the encouragement she received from the Prime Minister.

"It felt really good talking to PM Modi today," Patel remarked.

"I could not win a medal this time but after talking to PM Modi, I am extremely motivated. He told us that participating in the Paralympics is also a very big thing. We will work hard and make sure to win a medal next time," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian contingent of the Paris Paralympics at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital on Thursday.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia were also present during the meeting.

The Indian contingent concluded its Paralympics campaign in Paris on Sunday with a record haul of 29 medals, including seven golds, nine silvers, and 13 bronzes.

The 29-medal tally is the most by India in the history of the Paralympics. Following the conclusion of the landmark campaign, India surpassed its record medal tally of 19, which was achieved at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. India ended the marquee event in the 18th position.

India rewrote several records and unlocked some new "firsts" at the Paralympic Games. Para-shooter Avani Lekhara became the first ever Indian woman to secure two Paralympic gold medals as she managed to defend her women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting title with a world record score of 249.7 points.

India recorded a one-two finish at a para-athletics competition for the first time, with Dharambir and Parnav Soorma clinching gold and silver, respectively, in the men's club throw F51 event. This was among India's first-ever medals in this sport. Dharambir also set an Asian record of 34.92 m.

In the T64 high jump event, Praveen Kumar stood at the top of the podium with an Asian record-breaking jump of 2.08 m, landing India their sixth gold. India finished the competition with seven gold medals.

India also found its first-ever archery champion across the Olympics and Paralympics, with Harvinder Singh getting the gold in the individual recurve para-archery against Poland's Lukasz Ciszek.

Indian javelin throw ace Sumit Antil became the first Indian male to defend their Paralympics title, making it back-to-back gold in the F64 event with a stunning Paralympic record-breaking throw of 70.59 m. He broke his own previous record set during the Tokyo 2020 not once, but thrice.

