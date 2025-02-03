West Ham United sign talented Irish striker Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton

London, Feb 3 West Ham United have announced the signing of talented striker Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

The 20-year-old Republic of Ireland international is reunited with Head Coach Graham Potter, who gave Ferguson his senior debut for Brighton at the age of 16 years and ten months in August 2021.

Potter also handed Ferguson his FA Cup and Premier League debuts at 17 later in the same 2021/22 season, during which he also appeared for Republic of Ireland at U21 level for the first time.

Ferguson went on to net 16 goals for Brighton across the next two seasons under Roberto De Zerbi, including 12 in the Premier League, and become a senior Republic of Ireland international and goalscorer – all before his 20th birthday.

Now, under the guidance of Potter and his former Brighton coaches Billy Reid and Bruno Saltor, the County Meath-born forward will look to show the same outstanding form in a Claret and Blue shirt.

“It feels good to be here. Seeing the stadium and being here today, I’ve got a very good feeling. I can see and know how big West Ham United is. It was a big opportunity for me to come here. I know the gaffer well and look forward to working under him again.

“I want to come in and do my best for the Club, score goals, and see where we get to,” said Ferguson to West Ham TV.

In January 2021, amid huge interest from clubs across Europe, Ferguson joined Brighton. Having impressed for the Seagulls’ development side, Ferguson made his first-team debut for Potter in an EFL Cup win at Cardiff City, aged 16 years and ten months, in August of the same year. An FA Cup debut arrived in January 2022, followed by a Premier League debut against Burnley a month later.

The following season, Ferguson made his Republic of Ireland debut in November 2022, then became the youngest Irishman to score in the Premier League when he netted at Arsenal. He ended the season with ten goals in 25 appearances in all competitions, including six in the Premier League, and also got his first senior goal for Ireland in a friendly against Latvia.

Head Coach Potter is excited by the prospect of working with a player who he first worked with following Ferguson’s transfer from League of Ireland club Bohemians to Brighton four years ago.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Evan in on loan until the end of the season. He’s a player we obviously know very well, so I’m grateful to the Board for bringing him in.

“He’s got plenty of quality attributes as a striker that we believe will benefit the group over the course of the coming months.

“We’re excited to integrate him into the squad and see him in action in the weeks to come,” said Potter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor