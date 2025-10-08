West Indies players need self-belief to make a comeback in the 2nd Test against India: Richardson

New Delhi, Oct 8 Former West Indies captain Richie Richardson has said the West Indies players need to have self-belief to make a comeback in the second Test against India starting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday.

The two-time World Champions, the West Indies, were a dominant force in world cricket till the 1990s before they lost their way and their cricket went into a tailspin from which it has not recovered yet.

Last week, the West Indies slumped to an embarrassing innings and 140-run defeat within three days against India in Ahmedabad. The two teams will be running into each other for the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from Friday.

Richardson said for the West Indies team to do well in the second Test, it will have to believe that it can go in and perform at its best.

"I think a lot of it has to do with self-belief, believing that you can go in and perform, because it doesn't matter how good you are. If you don't have the confidence, if you don't believe in yourself, you're going to struggle," Richardson told IANS on the sidelines of Cricket West Indies Golf Day powered by IGPL.

"Of course, India is a tough team with confident players, but you know it's a game of cricket and it's how well you apply yourself, how well you analyse situations, work out your opposition, so it's a game of cricket. So anybody, I think, on the day, can go out there and do really well," he added.

Richardson is in India for promotional work during the West Indies team's tour of India.

He spoke to IANS at the Cricket West Indies Golf Day powered by IGPL and talked about his experience of India, saying it is a way of giving something back to the game that has given them so much.

"It's one of our partners who has worked with us over the years. We're here doing a promotion with NTMC, and we're just happy to be here, meeting some fans, having a good time with them, and doing some promotion for them as well, because we need partners, we need a partnership, and we need to look after the people who have looked after us. So, we're here to give back," said Richardson.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor