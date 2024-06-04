‘What about the EVM problem?’ Heena Sidhu

New Delhi, June 4 Former world no.1 shooter Heena Sidhu took a dig at political parties who earlier raised the issue of the “electronic voting machine problem” amid the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha vote counting.

Heena in a social media post on ‘X’ wrote, “What about the electronic voting machine problem? No one is gonna raise that issue this time??

Further, Heena satirically wrote, “This election shows that Indian Democracy is going Strong.”

The Bhartiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is currently leading on 290 seats out of 543 while INDIA bloc is dominating on 234 seats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor