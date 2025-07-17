When we played on gravel pitches in Brazil, I'd imagine playing for United: Matheus Cunha

New Delhi, July 17 Manchester United’s new signing Matheus Cunha, while sharing how it feels to join the club, revealed that when he used to play on the gravel pitches back home in Brazil, he would imagine himself playing for United.

Cunha completed a permanent move to Manchester United for a club-record fee last month, following two-and-a-half years at Wolves, on a five-year contract, with an option to extend by a further year. The Brazilian finished his Wolves career with 33 goals in 92 appearances and was recently crowned Wolves Player of the Season following an impressive campaign but now moves on for a fresh challenge.

“It is hard to find words to describe this moment. It is a dream come true. Sometimes, it is difficult to believe I am really here. This club has always meant something special to me. There is a funny story — back home in Brazil, we could only watch the Premier League at my grandma’s house because neither, my house nor my cousins had the channel. So, every weekend, we would plan to watch matches at her place.

"My cousin, who is older than me, supported Manchester United. He was the one who introduced me to the Premier League — and to United. Even when we played on the gravel pitches back home, which is very common in Brazil, I would imagine playing for United. To be here now and to think back to those moments — it is incredibly emotional," Cunha said on Jio Hotstar.

The 26-year-old hit a memorable strike in the club’s FA Cup win at rivals West Bromwich Albion in January 2024 and claimed only Wolves’ second-ever Premier League hat-trick in a stunning success at Chelsea one week later.

Last season the attacker finished as the club’s top scorer with 17 goals – six of which were nominated for the Goal of the Season award, including two in a big win at Fulham and an ‘Olimpico’ strike against United on Boxing Day.

Speaking about the Manchester United icons, who shaped his love for the game, the 26-year-old Brazilian added, "Rooney was the one I looked up to. I have tried to bring elements of his game into mine — the way he gave everything, went to ground to win the ball, and still had the skill and impact up front. He wore the number 10 shirt and led by example. Of course, there were others — Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Van der Sar. That entire team left a big mark on me during my teenage years.”

It was reported that Man Utd met the 62.5 million pound release clause in Cunha's contract after agreeing to a structure of payment over two years.

