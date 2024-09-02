Who is Nitesh Kumar? All About the Indian Shuttler Who Won Gold in Para-Badminton at Paris Paralympics 2024

Nitesh Kumar won the gold medal in the Men’s Singles SL3 badminton event at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday. Kumar defeated England's Daniel Bethell with a score of 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 in a thrilling final.

Kumar showcased exceptional skill and determination throughout the match. He won the first game but faced a tough challenge as Bethell fought back to claim the second game, forcing a decider. In the final game, both players displayed moments of brilliance, but Kumar secured the victory, becoming the second Indian to win gold at the Paris Paralympics. Avani Lekhara had previously won gold in women's 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1.

Watch the winning moment

The SL3 class at the Paralympics is for badminton players with significant lower limb disabilities. Matches in this category are played on half-width courts.

Who is Nitesh Kumar?

Born in Rajasthan, Kumar is an IIT graduate who now lives in Haryana. His journey into para-badminton began after a train accident in 2009, which resulted in the loss of his left leg and left him bed-ridden for months. Inspired by para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat during his time at IIT Mandi, Kumar began competing in 2016. He won a bronze medal at the national championships in Faridabad that year and the Irish Para-Badminton International in 2017.

Kumar’s career highlights include winning a silver medal at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships 2022 and multiple medals at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou last year, including gold in men’s doubles, silver in singles, and bronze in mixed doubles. At the Tokyo Paralympics, Pramod Bhagat won gold in the men’s singles SL3 category, and Manoj Sarkar secured a bronze in the same event. His victory at the Paris Paralympics adds to his impressive list of achievements.