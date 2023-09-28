"Will focus on winning gold next time": Satnam Singh after winning bronze in Men’s Quadruple Scull event

New Delhi [India], September 28 : Satnam Singh, who was a member of the bronze medal-winning team India in the Men’s Quadruple Scull event (M4X), on Thursday said that after finishing in the third position they will focus to win a gold medal next time.

The Indian rowing team of Parminder Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, Jakar Khan and Satnam Singh joined forces to secure a bronze in the final of the men's quadruple sculls at the ongoing Asian Games earlier in the week.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India Anurag Thakur on Thursday felicitated the winners of cricket, rowing, and shooting contingents of the Asian Games at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi.

"...We won bronze this time but for the next time will be focusing on winning a gold medal...It is a proud feeling (to be felicitated by Anurag Thakur)..." Satnam Singh said.

The Men's Quadruple Sculls winners clocked 6:08:61s in the race and helped India to get their fifth medal in rowing. China won the gold medal after they finished the event at 6:02:65 and the silver was bagged by Uzbekistan and clocked 6:04:64.

India rowers ended their 19th Asian Games campaign with a total of 5 medals -three bronze and two silver medals.

