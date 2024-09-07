"Will take responsibility that has come with this medal as motivation": Paralympics bronze medallist Rubina Francis

Paris [France], September 7 : Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Rubina Francis is looking to draw motivation from the responsibility that comes with her medal triumph.

The Indian para-shooter finished third and took away a bronze medal in the P2 women's 10M air pistol SH-1 final.

Rubina is looking to use her success as motivation and told ANI, "I will take the responsibility that has come with this medal as motivation. I was not alone in this journey, there's a whole team behind every medal. In my journey of eight years, I have seen both good and bad times with this team. I will be meeting PM Narendra Modi for the third time, but my excitement is the same as the first time."

Meanwhile, Manish Narwal, who bagged a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol final, acknowledged that there was pressure to stand up to everyone's expectations.

"There was pressure this time to maintain my previous performance and stand up to everyone's expectations. The competition is getting tougher by the day," Manish told ANI.

Manish won the silver medal after securing 234.9 points in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol. He started the match on a good note, but in the middle, the Indian shooter dropped to the sixth. But he didn't lose hope and ended the final in the second spot.

Manish arrived in New Delhi on Saturday, and his mother, Santosh Narwal, thanked everyone for supporting her son during his campaign in the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

"I thank everyone for supporting (him). He won the silver medal for the nation. I am feeling very happy and proud," Santosh said.

His father, Dilbagh Narwal, was proud of his son and said, "I am feeling very proud that my son has won the silver medal for the nation. The entire nation supported him a lot."

India's medal tally in the ongoing Paralympics has gone up to 27, with six golds, nine silvers, and 12 bronzes.

