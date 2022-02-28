Will the Russian invasion of Ukraine echo in FIDE elections?
By IANS | Published: February 28, 2022 10:09 AM2022-02-28T10:09:03+5:302022-02-28T10:20:08+5:30
Chennai, Feb 28 The Russian invasion of Ukraine has thrown up several questions in the international chess arena, ...
Chennai, Feb 28 The Russian invasion of Ukraine has thrown up several questions in the international chess arena, said chess players.
The major one being the invasion will get played out in the upcoming polls to elect the office bearers of the International Chess Federation
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app