Will try to correct our mistakes and qualify for Playoffs: Bengaluru Bulls' defender Surjeet Singh

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], February 9 : The Bengaluru Bulls' playoff chances suffered a dent when they went down 31-40 against Puneri Paltan in their last match.

However, Bengaluru Bulls' defender Surjeet Singh said that the team will correct its mistakes and try to make it to the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Playoffs, "We have three matches to go and we still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs. We'll try to correct our mistakes and win our remaining games. Let's see what happens."

Asked if the Bulls will make changes to their style of play in their upcoming games, Surjeet said, "We'll discuss about how to approach our upcoming games. Our coach will devise raiding and defensive plans. We'll see if we need to make any changes to the way we have been playing in the last few games."

Speaking about the aspects that the Bulls could've done better against the Pune side, the defender said, "We gave a lot of bonus points at the start of the match against Puneri Paltan. We were looking to catch raiders through ankle holds, but we couldn't execute our plans. And that's why the Pune side attained a big lead."

Surjeet also said that the Puneri Paltan carried out some risky moves that went in their favour. "A lot of our raiders got caught near the midline or the sideline. The Puneri Paltan defence unit carried out some risky moves and it paid off for them," said according to a release.

The Bengaluru Bulls, who are currently in seventh place with 48 points, will be up against Gujarat Giants in their next game at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata on Sunday.

Schedule for PKL Season 10 matches today:

Game 1 - Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants - 8 pm

Game 2 - Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas - 9 pm

Venue: Kolkata.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor