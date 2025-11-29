Winger Bede Amarachi Osuji joins Punjab FC ahead of Super Cup semis

Mohali, Nov 29 Punjab FC have bolstered its attack with the signing of Bede Amarachi Osuji for the remainder of the 2025–26 season. The 29-year-old joins on a free transfer after his latest stint with Manisa FK in Turkey and will be available for selection ahead of the AIFF Super Cup semifinal vs East Bengal FC on December 4.

The Nigerian winger brings a wealth of European experience. He began his professional journey in Slovenia with ND Gorica, where he spent seven seasons, making 137 appearances and scoring 23 goals. During that period, he also featured on loan for NK Brda and NK Tolmin.

In 2020, he moved to Israel to represent Hapoel Ra'anana before returning to Slovenia to play for NK Koper. His time with Koper was highly productive as he struck 19 goals in 81 matches and lifted the Slovenian Cup in the 2021–22 season. That triumph also took the club to the UEFA Conference League qualifiers. Last season, Osuji featured for Manisa FK in Turkey, scoring four goals in 28 appearances while sharing the pitch with current Punjab FC midfielder Daniel Ramirez.

Speaking after signing with the club, Osuji said, "This move to Punjab FC isn't just a new challenge but also a massive opportunity for my career. I am absolutely fired up to inject my best experience and relentless desire into this team. I see massive potential and ambition here, and I am confident that we will take our game to the next level this season."

Punjab FC Technical Director Nikolaos Topoliatis described the signing as an essential addition to the squad. He said, "Osuji embodies the energy and determination of the 'Sher' mentality. His incredible pace and vast experience make him an invaluable weapon, and his drive is relentless. We have total confidence that he will be an absolute catalyst, taking our attacking unit and our overall aspirations to the next level."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor