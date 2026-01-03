Women wrestlers dominate PWL auction as Japan’s Yui Susaki attracts record bid of ₹60 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 3 Headlined by Japan’s Yui Susaki, who attracted a record bid of ₹60 lakh from the Haryana Thunders, women wrestlers emerged as the top attractions in the player auctions for the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 conducted in New Delhi on Saturday.

Alongside Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Susaki, World Championship medallist Antim Panghal was snapped up by UP Dominators for ₹52 lakh in the women’s 53 kg category, while Puerto Rico’s Ana Godinez fetched ₹46 lakh from Punjab Royals in the women’s 62 kg division. Delhi Dangal Warriors added further depth to their squad by securing Azerbaijan’s Anastasiya Alpayeva for ₹27 lakh in the women’s 76 kg category.

All Category A+ wrestlers entered the auction with a base price of ₹18 lakh, but several names saw significant escalations. Among the men, marquee signings included Robert Baran of Poland (₹55 lakh) for Maharashtra Kesari and Paris 2024 bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat (₹51 lakh) for Tigers of Mumbai Dangal, reflecting sustained demand for proven performers across weight classes.

Delhi Dangal Warriors also strengthened their roster with Turan Bayramov from Azerbaijan, while UP Dominators added consistency through Vasyl Mikhailov and Arman Andreasyan.

The auction process remains ongoing. Wrestlers have been classified into four categories: A+ (Marquee), A, B, and C — with base prices set at ₹18 lakh, ₹12 lakh, ₹8 lakh, and ₹3 lakh, respectively. The league is operating with a total purse of ₹12 crore, with each of the six franchises allocated ₹2 crore to build squads competing across nine weight categories — five men’s and four women’s.

Each team must assemble a squad of nine to twelve wrestlers, including four overseas grapplers (two men and two women), while mandatorily featuring at least one Category C wrestler. With further bidding rounds still to come, franchises are expected to continue fine-tuning their rosters as the PWL 2026 auction progresses.

India’s premier franchise-based professional wrestling league, sanctioned by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), is set for a high-profile return to competitive action from January 15 to February 1, 2026, and is expected to deliver high-intensity competition featuring top Indian and international wrestling talent.

