Women’s Asia Cup: Knew this morning about my international debut, says Tanuja Kanwer

Dambulla, July 21 A day after being drafted into India’s squad for 2024 Women’s Asia Cup after Shreyanka Patil was ruled out due to fractured finger, Tanuja Kanwer made her international debut in the match against UAE. Later, the left-arm spinner said she got to know only on Sunday morning about her international debut.

Tanuja was a bright spot for Gujarat Giants in their 2024 WPL season, picking 10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 20.70 and economy rate of 7.13. She is known for her bowling prowess with the new ball, as well as from bowing well behind the popping crease. In her debut game, Tanuja came into the bowling attack in power-play and took 1-14 in her four overs.

“I got to know this morning that I will be making my international debut. I was nervous at that time. I had called my parents to let them know about it and they were very happy. While they weren't able to tell me in words how happy they were, I knew from their expressions that they were very delighted.”

“I am happy to receive the cap from Renuka since we are playing from childhood. I was waiting for this feeling for a long time and that resulted in very mixed emotions. I want to thank my parents and coaches, who would be feeling very proud of me," said Tanuja in a video posted by BCCI Women on ‘X’.

Tanuja is the fourth player from Himachal Pradesh to debut for India, after Sushma Verma, Harleen Deol and Renuka Singh Thakur. She received her India cap from Renuka, who went on a trip down the memory lane about being in the same HPCA academy as her while playing the sport in their initial days.

"Congratulations TK on your debut. It is a very big day for you, your family, whole of Himachal and also for our coach as they wanted us to play for India together. We have played together since our childhood and have been roommates and I have seen your struggle.”

“When your name didn't used to come in the selected players, the next day you used to be on the ground and sweating it hard, while I used to be asleep. Your never give up attitude is the reason why another player from Himachal is now going to play for India. She has won us so many matches, like in a game, we needed six runs and she hit one on the final ball. I hope she will make India win in many matches," she said.

Sushma, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter, also took to her ‘X’ account to congratulate Tanuja on her international debut. “Congratulations TK on your debut in the Indian women's cricket team! The hard work you've put in over the last 10 or 11 years has finally paid off. Your temperament, composure, and calmness have been exemplary throughout this journey. You've consistently risen to every challenge on the field, showcasing your dedication and skill.”

“Now, alongside players like Renuka, Harleen, you've joined an elite club. Becoming the 4th Cricketer from Himachal to wear Indian Jersey. Welcome! We hope you have a beautiful journey and enjoy every moment of this ride.”

“Coming this on Guru Purnima makes it more special. Our coach, Mr. Pawan sen , is particularly proud. The values, inputs, and time he has invested in us have once again shown their worth. Keep up the good work. Make us proud. Make India proud. Make your family and parents proud. We already are so proud of you.”

