Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: India continue winning ways with 4-0 victory vs Timor-Leste

Chiang Mai (Thailand), June 29 The Indian senior women’s team continued their emphatic run in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers with a commanding 4-0 victory against Timor-Leste at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai on Sunday.

Winger Manisha Kalyan (12’, 80’) scored a brilliant brace, while Anju Tamang (58’) and Lynda Kom Serto (86’) added their names to the scoresheet in a one-sided contest that saw India dominate from start to finish.

With the win, India now sit atop Group B with six points from two games, ahead of Iraq and Thailand, who are set to face each other later in the day. The top spot in the five-team group remains up for grabs, but India have certainly staked a strong claim with back-to-back dominant displays.

Fresh from their record-breaking 13-0 triumph over Mongolia in their opening fixture, India entered the match brimming with confidence.

Right from kick-off, India picked up where they left off against Mongolia, applying pressure high up the pitch and creating opportunities with slick passing and energetic wing play. The first chance came as early as the sixth minute when Tamang latched onto a through ball, but Timor-Leste goalkeeper Gorette Da Costa did well to deny her at the near post.

However, the breakthrough came soon after in the 12th minute. A neat one-two between Manisha and Tamang unlocked the left side of Timor-Leste’s defence. Tamang released Manisha with a perfectly weighted pass, and the forward showed blistering pace to beat her marker before cutting inside and rifling a powerful left-footed strike into the back of the net.

The early goal gave India a firm grip on the contest. The Blue Tigresses dictated the tempo with ease, dominating possession and probing constantly for openings. Pyari Xaxa nearly made it 2-0 in the 17th minute, but her curling shot rattled the woodwork. Moments later, Soumya Guguloth tested Da Costa again, who stood firm despite the relentless Indian pressure.

Timor-Leste offered very little going forward and opted to sit deep in an attempt to absorb India’s attacking threat. Their conservative approach did little to disrupt India’s rhythm, and the first half ended with India in complete control, albeit with only one goal to show for it.

India resumed the second half with renewed intent. The reward for their persistence came in the 58th minute when Sanju’s teasing cross from the left caused chaos in the Timor-Leste box. Goalkeeper Da Costa misjudged the flight, and Tamang capitalised, tapping in from close range to double India’s lead.

Manisha then produced a moment of sheer class in the 80th minute. Tamang, who had been involved in much of India’s attacking play, slipped a clever pass to the edge of the box. Manisha took one touch before blasting a thunderous shot past Da Costa to make it 3-0 and all but seal the points.

India’s fourth goal was a textbook example of fluid team play. In the 86th minute, substitutes Lynda Kom and Grace Dangmei combined beautifully in midfield to split the Timor-Leste defence. Grace drove into the box, drew defenders towards her, and unselfishly squared the ball to Lynda, who calmly slotted home with time and space to spare.

The final whistle brought scenes of delight to the Indian bench, as the team registered another clean sheet and extended their goal tally to 17 in just two matches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor