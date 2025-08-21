Women's DPL: South Delhi Superstarz clinch 10-run win over Central Delhi Queens to enter final

New Delhi, Aug 21 South Delhi Superstarz clinched a 10-run win over Central Delhi Queens in the Women’s Delhi Premier League (DPL) fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and secured a spot in the final on Thursday.

Chasing 145, the Queens were restricted to 134/4. Openers Deeksha Sharma and Nishika Singh gave their side a solid start with a 69-run stand for the first wicket. Nishika fell for 23 (35), and Deeksha followed soon after with 41 (44) in the 13th over.

A couple of quick dismissals stalled the chase, and although Monika and Parunika Sisodia tried to steady the innings, the required run rate kept climbing. Monika scored 24 off 18 while Sisodia remained not out on 25 off 18.

For the Superstarz, Disha Nagar was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2/28 in four overs.

Earlier, batting first, the Superstarz had lost two early wickets but were rescued by a brilliant 71-run partnership between Tanisha Singh and Shweta Sehrawat. Sehrawat scored a fluent 45 (32), while Tanisha played a match-winning knock, remaining unbeaten on 76 off 50 balls to take her side to 144/3 in 20 overs.

Among the Queens’ bowlers, Parunika Sisodia, Mallika Khatri and Nidhi Mahto picked up a wicket each. With this win, South Delhi Superstarz sealed their spot in the finals, joining Central Delhi Queens, who had already secured qualification.

Brief scores: South Delhi Superstarz 145/3 in 20 overs (Tanisha Singh 76 not out, Shweta Sehrawat 45; Parunika Sisodia 1-22, Mallika Khatri 1-23) beat Central Delhi Queens 134/4 in 20 overs (Deeksha Sharma 41, Parunika Sisodia 25 not out; Disha Nagar 2-28) by 10 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor