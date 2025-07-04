Women’s Euro 2025: Spain and Italy kick off campaign with dominance

Bern (Switzerland), July 4 Spain and Italy made winning starts to their UEFA Women’s European Championship campaigns on Thursday.

On a day marked by tributes to the late Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother, both killed in a car accident the night before, football took center stage with impressive performances and emotional solidarity.

World champions Spain showed they mean business in Euro 2025, dismantling Portugal 5-0 in their Group B opener at Wankdorf Stadium. The match began with a minute’s silence for Jota, which was observed with touching respect by the near-30,000 crowd in Bern.

Esther Gonzalez, at 32 the oldest Spanish player to feature at the Euros, made an immediate impact by scoring inside 87 seconds with a smart flick past Portugal goalkeeper Ines Pereira. Soon after, the youngest member of the squad, 18-year-old Vicky Lopez, doubled Spain’s advantage, tapping in after Pereira’s clearance fell to Mariona Caldentey.

Spain’s captain Alexia Putellas, returning to the Euros after missing the 2022 edition with injury, was in imperious form. After going close earlier, she netted Spain’s third with superb control and a clinical finish before Gonzalez added her second just before the break, tucking in the rebound from Clàudia Pina’s cross that came off the post.

Spain’s first-half display was a masterclass in control and movement, their passing and pressing leaving Portugal chasing shadows. Although the tempo dipped after the break, substitute Cristina Martin-Prieto added a fifth in stoppage time with a fine header to round off the rout.

Over in Sion, Italy earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Belgium, exacting revenge for their Euro 2022 group-stage defeat. The match at Stade de Tourbillon also began with a minute’s silence in memory of Jota and his brother, the moment impeccably observed by players and fans alike.

In a tightly contested first half, Belgium’s captain Tessa Wullaert looked the most dangerous, twice going close late in the half. But it was Italy who found the breakthrough moments later. Lucia Di Guglielmo spotted Arianna Caruso unmarked on the edge of the area, and the Bayern Munich midfielder advanced into the box before curling a beautiful shot into the top corner on the stroke of half-time.

That goal proved decisive in a game where clear-cut chances were at a premium. The win gives Italy a crucial early edge in a group where Spain are favourites to top, leaving Belgium, Italy, and Portugal likely to battle it out for second place and a spot in the quarterfinals.

Spain will face Belgium next, while Italy take on Portugal on Monday in matches that could shape the fate of Group B.

--IANS

hs/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor