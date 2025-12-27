Women’s HIL prepares for exciting second season in Ranchi

Ranchi, Dec 27 The second season of the Women’s Hockey India League is poised to elevate women’s hockey standards further when it takes place in Ranchi from December 28 to January 10, 2026. Following the success of the first edition, which featured packed audiences and competitive matches, this season will also showcase India’s best players alongside top international stars in a short, intense schedule.

The women’s league will take place solely at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi. It features four franchises — Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, and Shrachi Bengal Tigers—competing for the title. The tournament uses a double round-robin format, with each team playing the others twice during the league phase. The top two teams will then advance to the Grand Final scheduled for January 10, 2026.

Last season, Odisha Warriors secured the first Women’s Hockey India League title, while JSW Soorma Hockey Club finished as runners-up after a close final match. The upcoming season is expected to be equally competitive, especially as JSW Soorma Hockey Club aims to go further after leading the league stage and narrowly missing the title. Fans can anticipate seeing both Indian internationals and international stars from hockey strongholds like the Netherlands, Argentina, Belgium, Australia, Spain, and Great Britain action.

Meanwhile, Ranchi Royals will look to leverage their home support and push for victory, while Shrachi Bengal Tigers and SG Pipers will also compete for the prestigious title after finishing third and fourth respectively last season.

The opening match will feature hosts Ranchi Royals against SG Pipers under the lights on December 28, 2025, marking the start of 13 days of premier women’s hockey in front of enthusiastic crowds in Jharkhand. Throughout the 13 matches, the league aims to showcase quick, aggressive hockey and provides a significant platform for young Indian players to compete against top international talent.

The second season of the Women’s Hockey India League aims to strengthen India’s status as a world-class hockey centre and motivate young girls to pursue the sport.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Ranchi Royals Captain Nikki Pradhan said, “We are proud to begin the new season on home turf in Ranchi, where the passion for hockey is unmatched. Our group is excited to set the tone for the league with fearless, attacking hockey from the very first whistle. As captain, my focus is on creating a tight, trusting unit where every player feels empowered to express herself. If we stick to our structure and enjoy the big moments, the results will take care of themselves.”

SG Pipers Captain Navneet Kaur also shared her thoughts and stated, "There is a bounce-back mindset within the SG Pipers group this season, and that intent has been visible from the start. The squad is balanced with a blend of international experience and Indian players, which provides depth across positions. Training under Sofie Gierts is structured and demanding. The sessions are clear in purpose, focusing on discipline, defensive organisation, and collective responsibility. This has created an environment where players are competitive and aligned with the direction the team is taking."

Meanwhile, Soorma Hockey Club Captain Savita said, “Coming so close to the title last season has only sharpened our resolve. JSW Soorma Hockey Club has unfinished business in this league, and we are determined to turn last year’s pain into this year’s motivation. We want to inspire fans with our style of hockey and show that Soorma can finish the job this time.”

The team’s co-captain, Salima Tete, added, "For us, it’s about playing with intent every minute. We have the quality across the squad, and if we stay disciplined, control the midfield and back ourselves in key moments, we believe we can go all the way this season."

Also, Shrachi Bengal Tigers captain Vandana Katariya said, “This is a special group with a strong Bengal identity and a real hunger to prove ourselves against the best. The Tigers will bring speed, flair and a lot of heart to every contest. We respect every opponent, but we fear none. If we stay brave on the ball, defend as a unit and keep our composure in crunch moments, Shrachi Bengal Tigers can be a serious contender for the title.”

