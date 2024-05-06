Women’s Hockey League: Bengal, Odisha score narrow wins on Day 6

Ranchi, May 6 Hockey Bengal and Hockey Association of Odisha register victories in their respective matches on Day 6 of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

In the opening game of the day, Hockey Bengal prevailed over Hockey Mizoram 1-0 in a tightly-contested battle.

Despite Mizoram's early dominance and superior attacking prowess, it was Bengal who seized the initiative. Shivani Kumari (18’) broke the deadlock, exploiting a gap in Mizoram's defense with a precision strike into the net during the second quarter.

Despite creating several opportunities, Mizoram couldn't convert their chances, including four penalty corners, failing to mount a comeback in the match.

Odisha beat Maharashtra

The second match of the day saw the Hockey Association of Odisha beat Hockey Maharashtra 2-1 in a thrilling game.

Odisha dominated possession right from the start, creating numerous opportunities but struggled to break the deadlock in the initial quarter.

However, their persistence paid off when Dipi Monika Toppo (23’) netted a goal from open play, granting Odisha the lead. Despite Maharashtra's increased attacking efforts, Sunita Kumari (51’) managed to equalise the score with a well-placed shot near the goalpost.

But, Maharashtra's joy was short-lived as Karuna Minz (55’) capitalised on a penalty corner in the dying moments, securing Odisha's triumph with a 2-1 win.

