Women's Super League: Frida Manuum signs contract extension with Arsenal

London, May 20 Midfielder Frida Maanum has signed a new contract with Arsenal, the club confirmed on Tuesday. Although the length of the deal has not been announced, it is good news for the Women's Super League (WSL) runners-up.

Frida joined Arsenal Women in July 2021 from Linkoping FC in Sweden, making her Arsenal debut in the 4-0 win over FC Okzheptes in the Champions League in August 2021.

“I love playing for this club, everything about it – the supporters, the community, playing at Emirates Stadium,” said Frida. “Seeing how the club has developed over the last few years only makes me more excited to continue my journey here.

“We’ve had such special moments this season, and getting to share those with our supporters has been amazing. I’m looking forward to continuing to celebrate with them and giving everything for this team.”

The Norwegian midfielder has gone on to make a total of 150 appearances and score 40 goals across four seasons in North London, winning two League Cup titles in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns.

Frida has enjoyed an impressive 2024/25 season, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 40 appearances in all competitions. The 25-year-old midfielder has received two Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Month nominations this season and won the WSL’s Goal of the Month award for November for her superb strike in the 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium.

At the international level, Frida has won 89 caps and scored 21 goals for Norway since making her debut in 2017. She has become a key member of the squad, featuring at two World Cups and the European Championship in 2022.

Head coach Renee Slegers added, “I’m delighted that Frida has signed a new contract here with us. She’s such an important player in the group and has made a big contribution to what we’ve achieved as a group during my time as head coach. I know Frida has the ambition and drive to continue striving for improvement as we continue to aim to compete for the highest honours together.”

