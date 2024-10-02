Women’s T20 WC: 'Most important thing is to not over complicate', says Scotland’s Sarah Bryce

New Delhi, Oct 2 On May 5, Kathryn Bryce hitting a four off Ireland’s Eimear Richardson at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi marked a pivotal moment for Scotland’s cricketing history - qualifying for a Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time.

The sight of Kathryn, unbeaten on 35, being at the forefront of a momentous milestone in the history of Scotland women’s cricket brought immense joy to her younger sister, wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce, who was at the non-striker’s end in their eight-wicket win over Ireland in the first semi-final of T20 World Cup qualifiers.

“It was just pure excitement, a bit of relief. Was extremely nervous for that game, like it was my fifth qualifier and to have been through that disappointment (of not qualifying for the World Cup) a few times - I felt like we were in such a good place to finally make it over the line.”

“But you never want to get ahead of yourself, until it’s actually done. So as soon as that ball was hit for four, it was just like ‘Oh we’re actually going to the World Cup’ It was just a lot of relief, pure excitement and just being absolutely delighted,” says Sarah to IANS in the run-up to the tournament.

Leading Scotland in their debut T20 World Cup campaign, Kathryn holds the joint seventh position in the women’s T20I all-rounders’ rankings. Sarah, the team’s vice-captain, praised the significant impact of her older sister on the team.

“She’s just obviously developed a lot of experience over the years. This year going to the WPL and getting to play in a tournament like that in very different conditions as an overseas player and having to kind of take a bit more of that responsibility that comes with that - just really helped her.”

“From there she’s just gone from strength to strength this year and it’s just amazing to see how well she’s done and how consistent she’s been able to be. Hopefully she can keep that form going into the World Cup and help us win some games.”

Ever since making her debut at the age of 15, Sarah has been an integral part of Scotland, and has experienced the disappointment of not qualifying for the T20 World Cup. It was Sarah’s unwavering belief that Scotland would make it to the T20 World Cup paying off this year, even when others had doubts.

“We were always hopeful and I remember kind of that during the first qualifiers back in 2015 - that really sparked that desire to make it to a World Cup. We’ve always believed that we would make it at some stage.”

“It’s difficult when you keep having those disappointments and not quite getting there and so to be able to make it this time was just absolutely incredible, a bit of relief in a way. But definitely still I had that belief that we were gonna make it at some stage.”

Sarah, who’s earned 54 T20I caps so far, praised head coach Craig Wallace for enabling them in breaking the qualifiers hoodoo and making the cut for the ten-team tournament. “He’s been brilliant and has just helped us all understand our games and where we can fit into the team.”

“He’s really created a great culture where we’re all just having a great time and really enjoying the privilege that comes with wearing the Scotland shirt. He’s taken us to one qualifier and we qualified so that’s incredible and the whole team kind of really enjoys working with him. Just really excited for where we can go over the next few years with him.”

Scotland, a non-full member of the ICC, in Group B of the T20 World Cup with England, South Africa, West Indies, and Bangladesh. Sarah commented Scotland is eager to showcase their abilities in the ten-team tournament.

“It’s going to be definitely a different level than we usually play at and that’s going to be really exciting to see where we stand against those teams. Hopefully we can be really competitive and show where we’re at. But it’s a really exciting challenge that I’m sure it’s going to be facing some of the best teams in the world.”

“That England-Scotland game is going to be an exciting one - kind of a bit of a classic rivalry I guess and that would just be really good fun. Also playing Bangladesh in the first game of the tournament will be really exciting to kind of be part of that. Plus, it’s the first game at the first World Cup as well and is going to be really special, so that’ll be amazing.”

Most of the players from Scotland are involved in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and Charlotte Edwards Cup, with only a few of them playing in The Hundred. Sarah, who has played for Welsh Fire in The Hundred and The Blaze in Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy this year, is keen to continue in the same flow for Scotland in T20 World Cup.

“The professionalism has definitely increased over the last few years. We’ve been really lucky with a quite good few of the girls being able to play domestic cricket down in England and the professionalism that comes with that.”

“Then we just gelled really well as a squad - I think Craig did a great job of bringing us all together and really getting the best out of us and that helped us I guess to have the success that we did (get in qualifiers).”

“Just trying to keep the momentum going. I played a lot of cricket over the summer in the UK so I’ve got a lot of cricket under my belt and feeling good coming into here. We’ve now got this preparation period of five games before the actual tournament starts.”

“So it’s just a bit of a chance to get used to the pitches out here and maybe there would be slight differences. So, just kind of figure it out over the next couple of weeks and make sure that I’m ready and in the best place possible for the team when the tournament starts.”

Scotland was one of the first teams to touch down in Dubai ahead of the World Cup, and they won’t be entirely unfamiliar with the conditions. They played the T20 World Cup qualifiers here and were also part of an ODI tri-series in Dubai before that.

Sarah thinks the key to Scotland’s success in the T20 World Cup is to stick to what has worked for them before. “We’ve played here before; we know the conditions a little bit and potentially more than some of the full member nations that maybe haven’t played here as much. So we’ll definitely try and use that to our advantage a little bit but we’ll just have to see how it goes.”

“The most important thing is that we don’t over complicate it. We just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing and what’s been bringing us success to get us here. It would be easy to go into the tournament and think we have to change this that and the other.”

“But actually we’ve got here for a reason and we just got to keep doing what works for us. I’m sure the analysts will kind of give us some information and we can look into that and make sure we’re best prepared to play the teams that we’re going to come up against. But other than that it’s important that we play the way that we play and just keep doing that.”

Only a day away from the start of the World Cup, Sarah confesses that the real sense of playing in the tournament, which they first got while assembling at the airport to leave for the UAE will finally sink in when they take on Bangladesh in their first match on October 3 in Sharjah.

A larger picture attached with an associate nation like Scotland being in the T20 World Cup is bringing a change in the way women’s cricket is viewed back home. “Since I can remember I’ve always wanted to go to a World Cup. My biggest memory of a World Cup was in 2017 - when England won the final at Lord’s and I was lucky enough to be there. Seeing that was incredible and I just thought ‘imagine being part of that’.”

“I definitely wanted to kind of get to a World Cup before that but I remember that kind of being a big moment of how special it really could be and so just amazed that we’re here and we’re going to be part of it. When we were growing up, we didn’t get to see a women’s team at a World Cup.”

“So hopefully it's something that’s really special for people to be able to see and watch. Hopefully if they can watch and enjoy it and see us playing there will inspire them that cricket is a great sport to be part of.”

“There’s great opportunities if you take it up and hopefully we can inspire a few people. Hopefully it kind of brings in sponsors, and a bit more funding, as the visibility of it can bring in more traction from outside, and just keep growing the game,” signed off Sarah.

