Women's WC: Amanjot Kaur absorbed pressure remarkably well, says Anjum Chopra

New Delhi, Oct 1 Former India captain Anjum Chopra praised Amanjot Kaur’s clutch knock in India’s remarkable victory against Sri Lanka in the Women’s World Cup opener, saying that she made her presence felt and it never seemed like she was playing her first-ever World Cup game.

All-rounders Amanjot, Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana rose to the occasion as the Women in Blue opened their campaign in style.

“For someone playing her first World Cup, and coming back after so many injuries, Amanjot absorbed the pressure remarkably well. That, for me, was the real difference. Even after offering a chance, she composed herself, scored a half-century, and built a 100-plus partnership with Deepti. That’s what defines good players, making their presence felt in big tournaments. I firmly believe Amanjot Kaur should be in India’s XI in any condition, because she brings temperament and solidity to the middle order," Anjum said on JioStar.

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold, who is also an expert on the panel, spoke about Deepti's performance. Notably, the allrounder scored a run-a-ball 53 and backed it with a three-wicket haul to earn the Player of the Match award.

“Deepti played out of character, and that was exactly what the situation demanded. When she came in, she swept a couple to the boundary and from then on, it was a run-a-ball knock. She looked composed, found the gaps with ease, and as the senior partner, brought out the best in Amanjot Kaur.

"She allowed Amanjot to play freely, gave her confidence to attack, and together they built a crucial stand. Had Deepti tried to force the pace early and lost her wicket, India would have been in trouble. The way she adapted shows the maturity she has developed.”

Arnold also shed light on India’s overall performance, saying that the top-order batters handled the pressure well even after losing opener Smriti Mandhana early. He also praised the Lankan bowlers, adding that their line and length were spot on.

“I thought they were pretty good even after losing Smriti Mandhana early. Harleen went out and batted well, Pratika Rawal too, but after that, a few quick wickets fell post the rain delay. They didn’t assess conditions well enough, but credit to the Sri Lankan bowlers, their line and length were spot on. From there, India regrouped and targeted a 250–260 score. We haven’t often seen the middle order step up the way they did.

"Amanjot, Deepti, even Sneh Rana, and that was crucial. With the ball, I don’t think Sri Lanka really pushed India’s bowlers; had they done that, the game could have been different. But because they didn’t, India could celebrate comfortably, and deservedly so.”

The former Sri Lankan batter also shared his thoughts on the upcoming second match of the tournament between defending champions Australia and reigning T20I champions New Zealand, saying, “Australia vs New Zealand is always a classic rivalry, much like Australia vs England. Australia are a well-drilled unit and know what it takes to win World Cups."

"The key question is whether they can maintain that same intensity. If not, that’s the opening their opponents will look to exploit. Australia are beatable, but to overcome them, you have to win the small moments consistently. And with Sophie Devine leading New Zealand in her last World Cup as captain, this contest will have extra significance," concluded.

