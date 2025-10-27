Women’s WC: India's GS Lakshmi, Vrinda Rathi among match officials for semifinals

New Delhi, Oct 27 Indian match referee GS Lakshmi and umpire Vrinda Rathi have been named amongst the match officials for the semifinals of the ongoing 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.

In the league stage of the competition, Vrinda officiated in four games, while Lakshmi was the match referee in six matches in Colombo.

Both Vrinda and Lakshmi will be third umpire and match referee, respectively, for the first semi-final, where England clash with South Africa at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. Claire Polosak will join them as the fourth umpire.

Eloise Sheridan and Jacquline Williams will be the on-field umpires for the first semi-final. Eloise was in the middle when the two sides met in the group stage, a match England won by 10 wickets, while she also oversaw South Africa’s victory against Pakistan.

Jacqueline was in charge for two matches apiece involving the two teams in the group stage – South Africa’s wins over India and Bangladesh, and England’s victory over India and defeat against Australia.

For the second semi-final between India and Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, Lauren Agenbag and Sue Redfern will be the on-field umpires. Lauren had been present on field for India’s clashes against Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Sue, meanwhile, was among the on-field umpires for the group stage match between the two nations, when Alyssa Healy’s sparkling century led Australia to the highest successful run chase in women’s ODIs with a three-wicket win over India in Visakhapatnam.

They are joined by Kim Cotton as third umpire, Nimali Perera as fourth umpire and Michell Pereira as match referee, respectively. The winners of both semi-finals will play in the title clash in Navi Mumbai on November 2.

