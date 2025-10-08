Women's World Cup: Weather threat looms as India face South Africa challenge

Visakhapatnam, Oct 8 A threat of rain disruption looms as the Indian team gets ready to take on South Africa in their third match in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 at the ADCA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Both India and South Africa are eyeing two full points from this match ahead of the big clash with Australia. The city has started experiencing rain since Tuesday evening, with heavy to very heavy rains in short spells throughout the day in various locations. A red warning for heavy rain has been issued for the next 24 hours till Thursday afternoon.

India are currently sharing the top spot with England on four points from two wins, trailing in second on Net Run Rate. South Africa have recovered from their big defeat to England in their opening match to defeat New Zealand and regain some lost ground.

India opened their campaign with a 59-run win over co-hosts Sri Lanka in Guwahati and then thrashed Pakistan by 88 runs in Colombo for their second win in the competition, coming up with a fine performance in both matches, coming back strongly with the ball after doing modestly with the bat, especially by their middle order. They will now be hoping for a big knock from Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. All-rounders Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana have done well so far, while Harleen Deol and Amanjot Kaur were in top form in the first outing against Sri Lanka. Amanjot Kaur is expected to return to the playing XI after missing the second match. On the bowling front, Deepti Sharma leads the pack with good hauls in both matches, while Kranti Goud was in her element in the second match, earning the Player of the Match award.

In contrast, South Africa started their campaign with an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat to former winners England before recovering with a 5-wicket win over New Zealand. Their batting failed to click against the England bowling, and they were bundled out for a paltry 69.

The Proteas will be buoyed by the form of Tazmin Brits, who smashed a match-winning century against New Zealand, and they'll hope their top-order batters, including captain Laura Wolvaardt and veterans Marizanne Kapp and Anneke Bosch, can replicate that success.

The Indian batters will have to be on their toes on Thursday as South Africa's bowling unit, comprising experienced players like Nonku Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, and Masabata Klaas, are likely to pose a significant challenge compared to those by Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their previous matches.

The South Africans have to be careful against the Indian spinners, while Renuka Thakur and Kranti are capable of making the early breakthroughs.

India hold the advantage in head-to-head, having won 20 and lost 12 of their 32 clashes in this format so far.

The hosts are expected to secure another victory unless the weather gods intervene. With rain returning in the evening, the pitch was under cover for hours on Wednesday.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

