"Work of patience, grit and perseverance": Indian cricket fraternity reacts to Silkyara tunnel rescue

New Delhi [India], November 29 : The Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to celebrate the rescue of all 41 trapped workers from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand.

Indian spin legend Anil Kumble took to X (formerly Twitter) and called the rescue act a work of "patience, grit and perseverance."

"A big shoutout to everyone involved in successfully and safely rescuing all the trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel. Commendable work of patience, grit and perseverance. Happy for the families to be reunited with their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery and rehabilitation of the rescued workers. #UttarakhandTunnelRescue," tweeted Kumble.

A big shoutout to everyone involved in successfully and safely rescuing all the trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel. Commendable work of patience, grit and perseverance. Happy for the families to be reunited with their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery and rehabilitation of…— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) November 29, 2023

Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina also tweeted that he was relived that everyone has been rescued and thanked the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the Indian Army for their contribution.

"Deeply relieved to hear all 41 workers have been safely rescued in #UttarakhandTunnelRescue. Huge gratitude & respect to NDRF, SDRF, Army, and everyone involved in this remarkable mission. Jai Hind," tweeted Raina.

Deeply relieved to hear all 41 workers have been safely rescued in #UttarakhandTunnelRescue. Huge gratitude & respect to NDRF, SDRF, Army, and everyone involved in this remarkable mission. Jai Hind 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/cQGB542IBK— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 29, 2023

Former Indian batter VVS Laxman also lauded the rescue act, saying that faith can move mountains and if it is combined with dedication and perseverance, it can pierce through mountains.

"Faith can move mountains, and faith along with dedication and perseverance can pierce through mountains. I bow down in gratitude to all the incredible people involved in rescuing the 41 trapped workers in Uttarakhand. Gratitude to all these wonderful men #UttarakhandTunnelRescue," tweeted Laxman.

Faith can move mountains, and faith along with dedication and perseverance can pierce through mountains. I bow down in gratitude to all the incredible people involved in rescuing the 41 trapped workers in Uttarakhand. Gratitude to all these wonderful men #UttarakhandTunnelRescue pic.twitter.com/0qphSG2Kyp— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 29, 2023

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) also thanked everyone involved in the rescue mission.

"41 WORKERS. 17 DAYS. THEY BELIEVED, salute to the NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, Arnold Dix (tunnelling expert), Chris Cooper (micro-tunnelling expert) & the team of rat hole mining experts for successfully carrying out the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation," tweeted MI.

𝟰𝟭 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗞𝗘𝗥𝗦. 𝟭𝟳 𝗗𝗔𝗬𝗦. 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗬 𝗕𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗗 🇮🇳 🫡 to the NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, Arnold Dix (tunnelling expert), Chris Cooper (micro-tunnelling expert) & the team of rat hole mining experts for successfully carrying out the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation pic.twitter.com/SdAnwdaCHs — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 29, 2023

Five-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also tweeted, "Relieved to learn that the tunnel workers made it out safely! Their story of braving challenges will never cease to inspire us! #UttarakhandTunnelRescue."

Relieved to learn that the tunnel workers made it out safely! Their story of braving challenges will never cease to inspire us! 💛#UttarakhandTunnelRescue pic.twitter.com/LVX5yePPhx— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 29, 2023

On Tuesday 41 workers were successfully evacuated from the Silkyara Tunnel collapse site. Of the 41 men, 15 are from Jharkhand, two are from Uttarakhand, five are from Bihar, three are from West Bengal, eight are from Uttar Pradesh, five are from Odisha, two are from Assam, and one is from Himachal Pradesh.

Following the safe evacuation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the courage and patience of the trapped workers and their families and the bravery and determination of the rescue personnel.

PM Modi further said that everyone involved in this mission has set an example of humanity and teamwork.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor