World Cup not yet over, Modi tells Morrison after Aus women's cricket team win

New Delhi, March 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison for the excellent performance of the women's cricket team in the world cup.

"Many congratulations to you for the excellent performance of the Australian women's cricket team in the Cricket World Cup," said Modi adding that in Saturday's match, Australia won, but the tournament is not yet over.

"My best wishes to the teams of both the countries," the Indian Prime Minister said during his address at the second India-Australia virtual summit.

Modi and Morrison interacted during the virtual summit on Monday.

Australia entered the semifinals of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup with a six-wicket win over India at Eden Park in Auckland in New Zealand on Saturday. With two games to go - one with South Africa and another with Bangladesh, Australia have the luxury to rest their key players, if they choose to do so, ahead of the knockout stages.

India posted a competitive 277/7 in 50 overs but Australia chased down the total with three balls to spare. With the win, Australia also broke the record for the highest successful run-chase in Women's World Cup history, surpassing the one they set against Sri Lanka in the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Currently, India stands fourth with two wins in five games. While India's wins came against Pakistan and West Indies, the team lost to England, New Zealand and Australia.

India now have to win the remaining two games and hope for a few results to go their way if they are to make it to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

