World Games champion Ella Gibson backs Archery Premier League to ‘Make the Sport More Professional’

New Delhi, Sep 25 The countdown is on for the debut season of the Archery Premier League (APL), which begins on October 2 in New Delhi, and excitement is building across the global archery community as World Games and European Champion Ella Gibson believes the league represents a landmark opportunity to transform the sport’s future.

The APL is the first franchise-based professional archery competition in India, introducing a fast-paced format that combines Indian and international talent across recurve and compound disciplines. With six franchises, a player draft, and spectator-friendly innovations, the league is designed to elevate the sport both in competition and in visibility.

“I think this league has the potential of making our sport more professional, putting more money into it, and making people care and look at archery more. I hope it increases popularity not only in India but around the world, and helps us make new waves to move forward," said Gibson.

For Gibson, the format is a refreshing change. “Having such a different format – shooting under floodlights and alongside archers from different countries and bow styles – is something really unique. I look forward to adapting to the environment and learning from my teammates.”

Her conviction comes from a career built on resilience and steady growth. Gibson first discovered archery at 14, when coaches visited her school for a taster session. “I joined the club just as I turned 15 and started shooting every chance I could get. I loved the peace of it and the focus it required,” she recalled. The early days also brought challenges: “The biggest challenge was my own high expectations. Some coaches warned me I’d hurt myself with too much training, but I trusted my strength and ability – and luckily, I was right.”

Now one of the sport’s brightest stars, Gibson credits her coach Jon Nott for his steady guidance and takes inspiration from Dutch great Mike Schloesser for his composure under pressure. But above all, she points to archery itself as both her “greatest love and greatest stress,” a sport that has taught her resilience and the importance of self-belief.

Looking ahead to her APL debut in India, she emphasises the league’s broader impact, “This format could make archery more exciting for viewers, give more publicity to the sport, and improve compensation for athletes. That would allow us to focus on fewer, higher-quality tournaments and improve livelihoods across the board.”

Team spirit will also be a driving force for her. “When I shoot in a team, my focus is always on us as a unit. I know I’m only one part of the result, so it’s about making sure everyone is comfortable and performing. I’ll carry that mindset into APL.”

Beyond medals and accolades, Gibson hopes the APL will serve as a catalyst for the sport’s next chapter. “This league isn’t just for us competing today – it’s about shaping the future of archery. Anything that gets our sport in front of more people can inspire the next generation to pick up a bow.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor