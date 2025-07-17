World marathon record holder Ruth Chepngetich provisionally suspended for doping violation

Monaco, July 17 Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich, the reigning women's marathon world-record holder, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Thursday.

Chepngetich, 30, tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ), a diuretic and masking agent commonly used to obscure the presence of performance-enhancing drugs. The AIU stated that the sample was collected in March this year, and Chepngetich has “opted for a voluntary provisional suspension while the AIU's investigation was ongoing.”

The news comes less than a year after Chepngetich delivered a historic performance at the 2024 Chicago Marathon, smashing the women's world record by nearly two minutes. She clocked 2:09:56 to become the first woman to run a marathon under 2:10, notching her third win in the Windy City and cementing her place among the sport’s greatest long-distance runners.

Chepngetich also claimed global glory in 2019, winning gold at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. The marathon, held in punishing conditions with a midnight start to combat the Qatari heat, saw her triumph over a depleted field in a gritty display of endurance and tactical nous.

However, her recent rise has now been overshadowed by the positive test result and the potential consequences it could carry.

“The athlete was interviewed in person in Kenya in April and complied with requests regarding our investigation,” said AIU head Brett Clothier in a statement. “Our process is ongoing, and we will determine the next steps in accordance with standard anti-doping procedures.”

Hydrochlorothiazide is not a performance-enhancing drug in itself but is classified as a masking agent under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code. Its presence in an athlete’s system raises red flags because it can dilute urine or hide traces of banned substances.

As of now, there is no timeline for the completion of Chepngetich’s disciplinary process. If found guilty of a doping violation, she could face a multi-year ban and have her recent results — including the Chicago world record — annulled.

Chepngetich’s case is another blow for Kenyan athletics, which has been grappling with a surge in doping infractions in recent years. Over 60 Kenyan athletes have been banned for anti-doping violations since 2020, prompting increased scrutiny and reform efforts.

