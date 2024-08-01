World Nomad Games to kickstart on September 8 in Kazakhstan

Astana [Kazakhstan], August 1 : Kazakhstan to host the fifth World Nomad Games, a unique international sports event showcasing ethnic sports rooted in the traditions of nomadic peoples of Central Asia on September 8 and 13.

According to a statement from the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India, this event will promote ethno-sports and the ethnocultural movement, celebrating them as a major part of human civilization.

Approximately 2,500 participants from nearly 100 countries are expected to take part in the games. The event is anticipated to attract over 100,000 domestic and foreign tourists.

The games, organized by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan, UNESCO, the Organization of Turkic States, and other organizations, will take place in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, under the motto "The Gathering of the Great Steppe."

Competitions in 21 sports will be held at premier sports venues, including horse races, national wrestling styles, traditional intellectual games, martial arts competitions, traditional archery, national bird hunting, and folk games. A total of 97 sets of medals will be awarded.

Earlier this year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan emphasized the significance of the games and said that it is important for both the popularization of national sports and a healthy lifestyle.

"The World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan will be a major event. They are important both for the popularization of national sports and a healthy lifestyle, and for the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties between fraternal peoples - heirs of the nomadic civilization of the Great Steppe," Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was quoted in a release from Embassy of Kazakhstan in India as saying.

The World Nomad Games were established to celebrate the traditional sports and cultural heritage of nomadic peoples worldwide. The inaugural games were held in 2014 in Cholpon-Ata, the Kyrgyz Republic, and have since grown into a prominent biennial event. The games were also hosted by the Kyrgyz Republic in 2016, and 2018, and by Turkiye in 2022. Each edition has seen increased participation and recognition, highlighting the global appeal of nomadic cultures.

Kazakhstan is well-placed to host the games given the country's historical ties to nomadic traditions, as well as the country's experience of hosting other major events, such as EXPO 2017. By hosting the Fifth World Nomad Games, Kazakhstan aims to celebrate and preserve the rich cultural heritage of nomadic peoples, promote its cultural identity, and strengthen international bonds.

The games are a vital cultural event for Kazakhstan and the broader Central Asian region, serving as a platform to celebrate and preserve the traditional practices, sports, and way of life of nomadic peoples, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India said in a statement.

For those outside Central Asia, the World Nomad Games offer an unparalleled opportunity to immerse oneself in the vibrant and diverse cultures of nomadic peoples. In addition to witnessing rare and unique sports seldom seen outside their native regions, attendees will be able to engage in interactive learning through workshops, traditional crafts, and authentic nomadic cuisine.

