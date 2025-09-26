World Para Athletics C'ships: Antil, Preethi among headliners as marquee competition kickstarts in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 26 : The two-time Paralympic javelin throw world champion and Paris Paralympic medalist Preethi Pal will be the headliner as Team India kickstarts their World Para Athletics Championships campaign in New Delhi on Saturday.

Team India will be fielding a 73-member strong contingent for the World meet, which will feature over 2,000 athletes from 104 nations across 186 medal events, with 101 men's events, 84 women's event and one mixed event. This will be the 12th edition of the World Championships and the first one to be held by India, as per Olympics.com.

Apart from Antil, the defending champion in the javelin throw F64 class, and two-time Paralympic bronze medallist Preethi Pal, Indian para-athletes Praveen Kumar, Dharambir Nain and Navdeep will also be crucial medal contenders for India.

High jumper Praveen had won the silver medal in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and followed it with a gold in the 2024 edition in Paris, while Dharambir secured the club throw event gold in the Paris Paralympics last year.

During the opening ceremony, Dharambir and Preethi will represent India as its flag-bearers.

Javelin star Navdeep, won the gold in Paris 2024 Paralympics and went viral following his aggressive celebrations after his accomplishments. High jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu, who is a three-time Paralympic medallist, is not a part of the Indian contingent.

Sharad Kumar, another two-time Paralympic medalist with bronze and silver at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, also could not make it to the team.

The 73 athlete contingent also features 19 women. Last year, para athletes made India proud at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, capturing 17 out of a total 84 medals at stake and 17 out of 29 medals that India won in total.

Over the years, India has emerged as quite a force in the World Championships, with a total of 45 medals, including 13 gold medals, 15 silver and 17 bronze medals. The previous edition of the World meet at Kobe last year saw India grab the sixth spot with 17 medals, including six gold, five silver and six bronze.

Here's a look at India's schedule for September 27, Saturday, as per ESPN, all as per IST.

09:15: Deepthi Jevanji - Women's 400m T20 - Heats

17:43: Manu - Men's Shot Put F37 - Medal event

17:47: Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Shreyansh Trivedi - Men's 100m T37 Heats

19:15: Deepthi Jevanji - Women's 400m T20 Final (if she qualifies) - Medal event

World Para Athletics Championships 2025: India squad

Men: Ajeet Singh (Javelin F45/46), Banti (High Jump T44/64), Birbhadra Singh (Discus Throw F57), Devender Kumar (Discus Throw F43/44), Dharambir (Club Throw F51), Hanry (Discus Throw F37), Manjeet (Javelin F12/13), Manu (Shot Put F37), Mohd Yasser (Shot Put F45/46), Navdeep (Javelin F40/41), Nishad Kumar (High Jump T45/46/47), Pardeep (Discus Throw F43/44), Pardeep (Long Jump T43/44), Parveen (Shot Put F45/46), Praveen Kumar (High Jump T44/64), Rahul (High Jump T42/63), Ram Pal (High Jump T45/46/47), Rinku (Javelin F45/46), Sagar (Shot Put F11), Sandeep (Javelin F42/44), Sandeep (200m T44), Sumit Antil (Javelin F61-64), Vikas (Long Jump T45/46/47), Vishu (Long Jump T12), Banothu Akira Nandan (400m T35/38), Varun Singh Bhati (High Jump T42/63), Rakeshbhai Bhatt (100m T37), Hem Chandra (Javelin F55/56/57), Dharmaraj Solairaj (Long Jump T62/64), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (400m T45/46/47), Monu Ghangas (Shot Put, Discus Throw F11), Mahendra Gurjar (Long Jump, Javelin T42/61/63, F42/44), Sundar Singh Gurjar (Javelin F45/46), Hokato Hotozhe Sema (Shot Put F56/57), Shubham Juyal (Shot Put F56/57), Atul Kaushik (Discus Throw F57), Sachin Sarjerao Khilari (Shot Put F45/46), Yogesh Kathuniya (Discus Throw F54/55/56), Pardeep Kumar (Discus Throw, Javelin F62/F64; F61/64), Parveen Kumar (Javelin F55/56/57), Pradeep Kumar (Javelin F52/53/54), Priyansh Kumar (Discus Throw F57), Shailesh Kumar (High Jump T42/63), Mit Bharatbhai Patel (Long T43/44), Soman Rana (Shot Put F56/57), Unni Renu (Long Jump T43/44), Ravi Rongali (Shot Put F40), Sandip Sanjay Sagar (Javelin F42/44), Ajay Singh (Long Jump T45/46/47), Pushpendra Singh (Javelin F42/44), Pranav Soorma (Club Throw F51), Sagar Thayat (Discus Throw F43/44), Shreyansh Trivedi (100m T37), Ayush Verma (Shot Put F53)

Women: Dayawanti (Shot Put; Discus Throw F61-64; F62/F64), Karamjyoti (Discus Throw F54/55), Pooja (Discus Throw F54/55), Sharmila (Shot Put F55/56/57), Simran (100m, 200m; T12), Ekta Bhyan (Club Throw F51), Anjanaben Rohitbhai Bumbadiya (400m T45/46/47), Suresh Nimisha (Long Jump T45/46/47), Bhavanaben Ajabaji (Javelin F45/46), Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav (Shot Put F34), Keerthika Jayachandran (Shot Put F53/54), Deepthi Jeevanji (400m T20), Sakshi Kasana (Discus Throw F54/55), Anandhi Kulanthaisamy (Club Throw F31/32), Kanchan Lakhani (Discus Throw F51/53), Kashish Lakra (Club Throw F51), Preethi Pal (100m; 200m T35), Suchitra Parida (Javelin F55/56), Amisha Rawat (Shot Put F45/46).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor